How to start Windows from external hard drive?

If you find yourself in a situation where your computer’s internal hard drive is not functioning properly, or you simply want to run Windows from an external device, fear not! In this article, we will guide you through the steps of starting Windows from an external hard drive.
Preparing the External Hard Drive
Before you can start Windows from an external hard drive, you need to prepare the drive by following these steps:
- Choose a Suitable External Hard Drive: Select an external hard drive with sufficient storage capacity and ensure that it is compatible with your computer.
- Backup Your Data: It is crucial to backup any important data stored on the external hard drive, as the process of setting it up as a bootable drive will involve formatting.
- Format the External Hard Drive: Connect the external hard drive to your computer and format it using a file system that supports booting. NTFS is the most commonly used file system for Windows.
- Create a Bootable Windows Installation: Download a Windows ISO file from the official Microsoft website and use a tool like Rufus to create a bootable USB drive with the Windows installation files.
Changing the Boot Order
Once your external hard drive is prepared, you need to adjust the boot order in your computer’s BIOS. Here’s how:
- Restart Your Computer: Save any ongoing work and restart your computer.
- Access the BIOS Settings: As your computer restarts, keep an eye out for the key you need to press to enter the BIOS settings. It is usually displayed on the screen during startup, such as F2 or DEL.
- Navigate to the Boot Options: Once you are in the BIOS settings, navigate to the boot options menu using the arrow keys.
- Change the Boot Order: Locate the option that allows you to change the boot order and set the external hard drive as the first boot device.
- Save and Exit: Save the changes you made to the boot order and exit the BIOS settings.
Installing Windows from External Hard Drive
Now that you have properly configured your external hard drive and changed the boot order, you are ready to start Windows from it:
- Connect the External Hard Drive: Plug in the external hard drive to a USB port on your computer.
- Restart Your Computer: Restart your computer and make sure it boots from the external hard drive.
- Follow the Windows Installation Steps: Once the external hard drive boots up, follow the on-screen instructions to install Windows on your computer just as you would with an internal hard drive.
- Complete the Installation: After the installation process is complete, you can begin using Windows from your external hard drive.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I use any external hard drive to start Windows from?
No, it is essential to choose an external hard drive that is compatible with your computer and has sufficient storage capacity.
What file system should I use to format the external hard drive?
It is recommended to use the NTFS file system for formatting the external hard drive.
Do I need to back up my data on the external hard drive?
Yes, formatting the external hard drive will erase all data on it, so make sure to create a backup of any important files before proceeding.
Where can I download the Windows ISO file?
You can download the Windows ISO file from the official Microsoft website.
Can I start Windows from an external hard drive on any computer?
Yes, as long as the computer’s BIOS allows booting from external devices.
What if I don’t know the key to enter the BIOS settings?
Try pressing common keys such as F2, DEL, or ESC during startup, or consult your computer’s manual for the correct key.
Is it possible to use a Mac to create a bootable Windows installation on an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use third-party tools like Boot Camp Assistant or Winclone to create a bootable Windows installation on an external hard drive using a Mac.
What if I change my mind and want to go back to booting from the internal hard drive?
You can simply reverse the changes you made in the BIOS settings by setting the internal hard drive as the first boot device.
Does starting Windows from an external hard drive affect the performance?
The performance may be slightly affected compared to running Windows from an internal hard drive, but it should still be functional for most tasks.
Can I use a flash drive instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use a bootable USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive to start Windows.
Can I have multiple operating systems on the same external hard drive?
Yes, you can partition the external hard drive and install multiple operating systems on different partitions.
What if the external hard drive is not recognized during startup?
Double-check the connection, make sure the external hard drive is properly formatted, and try reconnecting it to a different USB port.