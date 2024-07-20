How to start Windows 10 from usb?

If you’re facing issues with your Windows 10 operating system or simply want a fresh installation, booting your computer from a USB drive can be a useful solution. This article will guide you through the steps to start Windows 10 from a USB device.
Preparing the USB Drive
Before you begin, you’ll need a USB drive with at least 8GB of storage capacity. Additionally, make sure that you have a Windows 10 installation file or ISO image. Once you have these requirements in place, follow the steps below:
Step 1: Create a Windows 10 installation media
1. Insert your USB drive into your computer.
2. Download the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool from the official Microsoft website.
3. Run the Media Creation Tool and select “Create installation media for another PC.”
4. Choose your preferred language, edition, and architecture for Windows 10.
5. Select “USB flash drive” as the media to use.
6. Select your USB drive from the list of available drives.
7. Click “Next” and wait for the Media Creation Tool to download and create the installation files on your USB drive.
Booting from the USB Drive
Now that your USB drive is prepared with Windows 10 installation files, it’s time to boot your computer from it. Follow these steps:
1. Insert the bootable USB drive into the appropriate USB port on your computer.
2. Restart your computer.
3. As your computer boots up, press the key that takes you to the boot menu. This key varies depending on your computer manufacturer but is commonly one of the following: F2, F11, F12, or Esc.
4. Once you’re in the boot menu, use the arrow keys to navigate to the “Boot Order” or “Boot Options” section.
5. Change the boot order to prioritize the USB drive. Make sure the USB drive appears as the first boot option.
6. Save the changes and exit the boot menu. This will restart your computer and initiate the Windows 10 installation process.
How to Revert to the Normal Boot Sequence?
If you want to revert back to the normal boot sequence, follow these steps:
1. Restart your computer.
2. Enter the boot menu using the appropriate key.
3. Change the boot order to restore the default settings. Typically, you would set the hard drive as the first boot option.
4. Save the changes and exit the boot menu.
Why can’t I boot from the USB drive?
There could be several reasons why you’re unable to boot from the USB drive, such as an incompatible boot order or improper USB drive preparation. Ensure that the USB drive is properly prepared and that the boot order is correctly set in your computer’s BIOS.
Do I lose my data when booting from a USB drive?
No, booting from a USB drive does not cause data loss on your hard drive. However, it’s always a good practice to back up your important files before performing any system-related tasks.
Does booting from a USB drive format my hard drive?
No, booting from a USB drive will not format your hard drive. However, if you choose to perform a clean installation of Windows 10 during the process, it will erase all data on the selected drive.
Can I boot from any USB drive?
In most cases, any USB drive can be used to boot your computer. However, ensure that the USB drive is properly formatted and has enough storage capacity to accommodate the Windows 10 installation files.
What should I do if my computer doesn’t recognize the USB drive?
If your computer doesn’t recognize the USB drive, try connecting it to a different USB port. Additionally, make sure that the USB drive is properly inserted and that it is not damaged.
Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive?
Yes, if your computer has a DVD drive, you can use a DVD instead of a USB drive for installing Windows 10. Keep in mind that the steps to boot from a DVD may differ from those mentioned in this article.
Does the USB drive need to be empty?
No, the USB drive does not need to be empty. However, it’s recommended to use a clean USB drive to avoid any potential conflicts during the installation process.
Can I reuse the USB drive after installing Windows 10?
Yes, once you have successfully installed Windows 10, you can reuse the USB drive for other purposes.
How long does it take to boot from a USB drive?
The time it takes to boot from a USB drive may vary depending on your computer’s hardware specifications and the size of the Windows 10 installation files. On average, the process should take around 10-15 minutes.
Now that you know how to start Windows 10 from a USB drive, you can easily troubleshoot issues or perform a clean installation whenever needed. Remember to follow the steps cautiously and ensure that you create a backup of your important files before proceeding.