**How to Start PC from USB?**
Starting your PC from a USB drive can be incredibly useful in many situations. Whether you need to install a new operating system, run a diagnostic tool, or recover your system from a crash, booting from a USB drive provides you with the flexibility and convenience you need. In this article, we will guide you through the process of starting your PC from a USB drive.
What do you need to start your PC from a USB drive?
To start your PC from a USB drive, you’ll need the following:
1. A USB drive: Ensure you have a USB drive with enough storage capacity to hold the operating system or tools you want to boot from.
2. The operating system or tools: Download the ISO file of the operating system or the bootable tools you want to use. Make sure the ISO file is compatible with your PC architecture (32-bit or 64-bit).
3. A computer with BIOS or UEFI: Check if your computer supports the ability to boot from a USB drive. Most modern computers do, but if you are unsure, consult your computer’s manual or manufacturer’s website.
How to create a bootable USB drive?
Follow these steps to create a bootable USB drive:
1. Connect the USB drive to your computer.
2. Download and install a reliable USB bootable creation tool such as Rufus or Unetbootin.
3. Launch the bootable creation tool, select your USB drive, and choose the ISO file you want to use.
4. Choose the appropriate settings, such as file system and partition scheme, as recommended by the tool.
5. Click the “Create” or “Start” button to initiate the creation process. This might take a few minutes.
6. Once the process is complete, you will have a bootable USB drive ready to start your PC from.
How to start your PC from a USB drive?
To start your PC from a USB drive, follow these steps:
1. Insert the bootable USB drive into a USB port on your PC.
2. Restart your computer.
3. During the boot process, a message will appear on your screen prompting you to enter the BIOS or UEFI settings. This message usually includes which key to press to access the settings, such as “Press F2 to enter BIOS.”
4. Press the indicated key to enter the BIOS or UEFI settings.
5. Navigate to the “Boot” or “Boot Options” section of the settings menu.
6. Locate the “Boot Priority” or “Boot Order” option and set the USB drive as the first boot device.
7. Save the changes and exit the BIOS or UEFI settings. This is usually done by pressing the “F10” key.
8. Your computer will restart, and if everything is set up correctly, it will boot from the USB drive.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I boot any PC from a USB drive?
No, not all PCs can boot from a USB drive. Some older computers or specific models may lack this feature.
2. Can I use any USB drive to create a bootable device?
While most USB drives work for creating bootable devices, it is recommended to use a high-quality and reliable USB drive to ensure compatibility and reliability.
3. Can I use a USB 3.0 drive on an older PC?
Yes, USB 3.0 drives are backward compatible with USB 2.0 ports, so in most cases, you can use them without any issues.
4. Can I have multiple operating systems on a single bootable USB drive?
Yes, you can create a multiboot USB drive using tools like YUMI or MultiBootUSB to add multiple operating systems.
5. Can I boot a Mac from a USB drive?
Yes, Macs can also be booted from a USB drive by following a similar process. However, the specific steps may vary slightly.
6. Do I need to change any BIOS settings after booting from a USB drive?
No, it is not always necessary to change any BIOS settings after booting from a USB drive. However, you might need to change settings related to boot priority or disable secure boot in some cases.
7. Can I boot from a USB drive if my internal hard drive is corrupted?
Yes, booting from a USB drive can bypass a corrupted internal hard drive and allow you to access your system or perform repair operations.
8. Can I install an operating system directly from a USB drive?
Yes, a bootable USB drive allows you to install an operating system directly onto your computer without the need for physical installation media like DVDs.
9. How can I remove the bootable USB drive after starting my PC?
Simply eject the USB drive once you’ve booted into the operating system or completed the desired task. Do not remove it while the computer is still running.
10. Can I create a bootable USB drive using a Mac?
Yes, there are several tools available for creating bootable USB drives on a Mac, such as Etcher or DiskMaker X.
11. Can I use a bootable USB drive on multiple computers?
Yes, you can use a bootable USB drive on multiple computers as long as they meet the necessary requirements and are compatible with the operating system or tools on the USB drive.
12. Can I use a bootable USB drive to recover data from a crashed computer?
Yes, booting from a USB drive allows you to access your files and recover data from a crashed computer, even if the operating system cannot be booted.