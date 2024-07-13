How to start computer in clean boot Windows 7?

If your Windows 7 computer is experiencing startup issues or frequent crashes, a clean boot may help you identify and resolve the problem. Clean booting allows your system to start with a minimal set of drivers and startup programs, helping you determine if any third-party software is causing conflicts. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to start your computer in a clean boot in Windows 7.
Why should you start your computer in a clean boot?
A clean boot helps eliminate software conflicts and isolate the root cause of startup problems or system instability. By starting your computer with minimal services and startup programs enabled, you can identify if any third-party software is causing issues on your Windows 7 system.
How to start the computer in clean boot Windows 7?
To start your computer in a clean boot in Windows 7, follow these steps:
1. Press the Windows key + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “msconfig” into the box and hit Enter. This will open the System Configuration utility.
3. In the System Configuration window, go to the “General” tab.
4. Check the “Selective startup” option.
5. Uncheck the “Load startup items” box.
6. Go to the “Services” tab.
7. Check the “Hide all Microsoft services” box.
8. Click on “Disable all” to disable all the remaining services.
9. Click on the “Startup” tab.
10. Click on “Open Task Manager”.
11. In the Task Manager window, disable all the startup programs by right-clicking on each entry and selecting “Disable”.
12. Close the Task Manager.
13. Go back to the System Configuration window and click on “Apply” and then “OK”.
14. Restart your computer for the changes to take effect.
After following these steps, your computer will start in a clean boot state. You can now check if the startup problem or system instability persists. If the issue is resolved, it indicates that one of the third-party services or startup programs was causing the problem. You can then re-enable them one by one to identify the culprit and take appropriate action.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I undo a clean boot in Windows 7?
Yes, you can undo a clean boot in Windows 7 by following the same steps mentioned above and selecting the “Normal startup” option under the General tab in the System Configuration utility.
2. Will starting in a clean boot mode delete my files?
No, starting your computer in a clean boot mode will not delete any of your files. It only disables third-party services and startup programs to help identify the cause of the problem.
3. Do I need to be logged in as an administrator to perform a clean boot?
Yes, you need to have administrative privileges to perform a clean boot in Windows 7. You may be prompted for an administrator password or confirmation during the process.
4. Will a clean boot affect my antivirus software?
A clean boot does not disable your antivirus software. However, some antivirus programs may have separate services or startup programs that you may choose to disable to isolate the issue.
5. How can I find the problematic startup program or service?
To find the problematic startup program or service, you can enable them one by one and restart your computer to check which one is causing the issue. This process helps identify and disable the culprit.
6. Can I still access the internet in clean boot mode?
Yes, you should still be able to access the internet in clean boot mode if the necessary network services are not disabled. However, any third-party network-related programs might be affected.
7. Will a clean boot fix all my computer issues?
A clean boot is not a guaranteed solution for all computer issues. It helps identify and isolate problems caused by third-party software conflicts, but it may not resolve underlying hardware or system-related problems.
8. Does a clean boot affect the performance of my computer?
Starting your computer in a clean boot mode may slightly improve performance as it eliminates unnecessary startup programs and services. However, the impact on performance may vary depending on the specific system and software configuration.
9. Can I still use my printers and other devices in clean boot mode?
In most cases, printers and other devices should function normally in clean boot mode. However, some software-specific services may need to be enabled to ensure proper device functionality.
10. Will I lose my personal settings in clean boot mode?
No, your personal settings will not be lost in clean boot mode. These settings are associated with your user account and remain intact.
11. How long should I stay in clean boot mode?
You should stay in clean boot mode only until you have identified and resolved the problem. Once the issue is resolved, you can revert to normal startup mode.
12. Can a clean boot be performed on other versions of Windows?
Yes, clean booting can also be performed on other versions of Windows, including Windows 8 and Windows 10. The steps involved may vary slightly, but the general concept remains the same.