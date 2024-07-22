How to split screen on Mac with monitor?

Using a split screen feature on your Mac allows you to multitask efficiently by displaying two windows or applications side by side. This can be particularly useful when you want to work on multiple tasks simultaneously or compare information from different sources. In this article, we will guide you on how to split screen on the Mac with a monitor, making your workflow more productive and seamless.
Enabling Split Screen Mode on Mac
To split your screen on a Mac with a monitor, follow these steps:
- Make sure you have connected your external monitor to your Mac.
- Open the applications you wish to use in split screen mode.
- Click and hold the full-screen button (green circle) in the upper-left corner of one of the windows.
- Drag the window to the left or right edge of the screen until you see a blue outline appear.
- Release the mouse or trackpad to assign the window to that side of the screen.
- Click on the other window you want to use in split screen mode.
- The two windows will now be displayed side by side on your monitor.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I split my screen with more than two windows on a Mac?
No, the built-in split screen feature on Mac allows you to display only two windows side by side. However, you can use third-party apps to split your screen with more windows.
2. How do I resize windows in split screen mode?
Simply click and drag the divider bar between the two windows to adjust their sizes according to your preference.
3. Can I switch the order of windows in split screen mode?
Yes, you can click and drag the window’s title bar to switch the positions of the windows on your screen.
4. How do I exit split screen mode on my Mac?
To exit split screen mode, move your cursor to the top of the screen until the menu bar appears. Then click on the green circle in the upper-left corner of the window you want to exit full screen mode from.
5. Can I use the split screen feature with different applications?
Absolutely! You can split your screen with different applications as long as they are compatible with macOS.
6. Is it possible to have different-sized windows in split screen mode?
Yes, you can adjust the size of each window independently by clicking and dragging the divider bar between them.
7. Can I split the screen on my Mac with a monitor vertically?
As of now, the built-in split screen feature on Mac does not support vertical splitting. However, you can achieve a similar effect by manually resizing and aligning windows on your monitor.
8. Does split screen mode affect the performance of my Mac?
No, split screen mode itself does not have a significant impact on system performance. However, running resource-intensive applications simultaneously may increase the overall workload on your Mac.
9. Can I use split screen mode on both my Mac’s built-in display and an external monitor?
Yes, you can use split screen mode on both your Mac’s built-in display and an external monitor simultaneously.
10. Are there any keyboard shortcuts for split screen mode on Mac?
Yes, you can use the following shortcuts to activate split screen mode:
- Control + Up Arrow: Maximize the current window
- Control + Left Arrow: Move the current window to the left side of the screen
- Control + Right Arrow: Move the current window to the right side of the screen
11. Can I use split screen mode with multiple monitors?
Yes, you can use split screen mode on multiple monitors connected to your Mac. Each monitor can display its own set of split screen windows.
12. How can I quickly switch between split screen applications?
To switch between split screen applications, use the Mission Control feature on your Mac by pressing the Control key along with the left or right arrow key.
By using the split screen feature on your Mac with a monitor, you can enhance your workflow and productivity by easily managing and working on multiple apps or documents simultaneously. Take advantage of this functionality to maximize your efficiency and achieve seamless multitasking.