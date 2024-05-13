Split screen functionality is a convenient feature that allows Mac users to multitask efficiently by having two applications on the screen simultaneously. Whether you want to compare documents side by side, work on multiple projects simultaneously, or simply keep an eye on your email while browsing the web, splitting the screen can greatly enhance your productivity. In this article, we will explore the various methods to achieve split screen on a Mac using keyboard shortcuts.
How to split screen on Mac keyboard shortcut?
The answer to the question “How to split screen on Mac keyboard shortcut?” is simple:
**To split the screen on a Mac using a keyboard shortcut, follow these steps:**
1. Open the two applications you want to view side-by-side.
2. Click and hold the green maximize button (the green circle) on the first application window located at the top left corner.
3. As you continue to hold, the window will shrink slightly and you will see it divide the screen half.
4. Now, drag the first application to the left or right side of the screen.
5. Release the green maximize button and the application will automatically fill half the screen.
6. The remaining open applications will appear as thumbnails, displayed on the other half of the screen.
7. Click on the thumbnail of the second application you wish to open, and it will expand to fill the other half of the screen.
Voila! You have successfully split the screen on your Mac using a keyboard shortcut.
Related or similar FAQs:
1. Can I switch the position of the split screen?
Yes, you can switch the position of the split screen by clicking and dragging either application to the other side of the screen.
2. How do I exit the split screen mode?
You can exit the split screen mode by clicking and holding the green maximize button again, or by clicking the full-screen button on one of the application windows.
3. Can I resize the split screen windows?
Yes, you can resize the split screen windows by clicking and dragging the vertical divider between the two applications.
4. Is it possible to have more than two applications split on the screen?
No, the split screen functionality on Mac allows for only two applications to be displayed side by side.
5. Can I split the screen vertically instead of horizontally?
No, the default split screen mode on Mac only supports horizontal splitting.
6. Are there alternative methods to split the screen on a Mac?
Yes, aside from the keyboard shortcut method, you can also split the screen by using the Mission Control feature or by dragging windows to the corners of the screen.
7. Can I adjust the ratio of the screen split?
No, the split screen mode on Mac is fixed to a 50/50 ratio.
8. Do all applications support split screen mode?
Most applications on Mac support split screen mode, but some specific apps may not be compatible.
9. Is the split screen feature available on all Mac models?
Yes, the split screen functionality is available on all Mac models running macOS X El Capitan or later.
10. Can I open multiple instances of the same application in split screen mode?
No, you can’t open multiple instances of the same application in split screen mode. However, you can have multiple documents or windows open within the same application.
11. How can I switch between the two split screen applications?
You can switch between the two split screen applications by using the four-finger swipe gesture on your trackpad or by pressing the Control and Left/Right arrow keys.
12. Can I use split screen mode with external displays?
Yes, you can use split screen mode with external displays connected to your Mac. The split screen functionality works seamlessly across all connected displays, allowing you to work efficiently.