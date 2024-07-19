**How to Split Screen on Mac External Monitor?**
If you’re working on a Mac with an external monitor, you may find it useful to split the screen into two or more sections. This allows you to view and work on multiple apps simultaneously, enhancing your productivity. But how do you split the screen on a Mac external monitor? Let’s delve into the simple steps to achieve this.
1. **Check compatibility**: Before moving forward, ensure that your Mac and external monitor support split-screen functionality. This feature is available on macOS El Capitan or later versions, and not all monitors may offer this capability.
2. **Position the windows**: Open the apps or windows you want to split across your external monitor. Arrange and position them as desired on your screen.
3. **Enter Split View**: Click and hold the green maximize button (also known as the full-screen button) on the top-left corner of one of the windows. Release the button when a dropdown menu appears.
4. **Select Split View**: From the dropdown menu, click on “Tile Window to Left of Screen” or “Tile Window to Right of Screen” to move the window to either side of the screen, automatically resizing it to occupy half of the monitor.
5. **Choosing the other window**: Once the first window is in Split View, you’ll see the thumbnails of your other open windows on the opposite side of the screen. Click on the desired window to add it to the split.
6. **Equal resizing**: By default, the two windows will occupy an equal amount of space on the screen. However, if you want to resize them to give more emphasis to one app, click and hold the divider located between the two windows. Drag it towards either side of the screen to adjust the split ratio.
7. **Exiting Split View**: To exit Split View, click and hold the green maximize button on the top-left corner of the screen of either window in Split View. From the dropdown menu, click on “Exit Full Screen”. Alternatively, you can press the Esc key to exit Split View.
8. **Using Mission Control**: If you find it easier, you can also activate Split View using Mission Control. Swipe up with three fingers on your trackpad, press the Mission Control key on your keyboard, or click on the Mission Control icon in the Dock. Then, drag the desired app’s window into the space labeled “Split View”.
FAQs about Split Screen on Mac External Monitor
1. Can I split the screen with more than two windows?
Yes, you can split the screen with more than two windows. Once you have two windows in Split View, drag another window to the divider, and it will join the split.
2. Is it possible to switch the apps’ positions in Split View?
Yes, you can easily switch the positions of apps in Split View. Click and hold the title bar of an app, then drag it to the other side of the screen.
3. Can I adjust the size of the windows in Split View?
Certainly! You can adjust the size of the windows in Split View by dragging the divider between them.
4. Can I use Split View on my MacBook’s built-in retina display?
Yes, Split View can be used on both the built-in display and external monitor. Simply follow the same steps mentioned above.
5. What if I want to close one of the apps in Split View?
To close one of the apps in Split View, move your cursor to the top of the window you want to close. Click on the red “X” button.
6. Can I use Split View with different desktops?
Yes, Split View can be used across different desktops on your Mac. Create a new desktop by swiping up with three fingers or pressing Control + Up Arrow. Then, drag the desired app’s window into the new desktop space.
7. Is Split View available on all Mac models?
No, Split View is available only on Mac models running macOS El Capitan or later versions.
8. Can I split the screen vertically on an external monitor?
No, split screen functionality on Mac external monitors is limited to horizontal splits.
9. Can I use Split View with apps that have multiple windows?
Yes, you can use Split View with apps that have multiple windows. Simply choose the desired window and proceed with the steps mentioned earlier.
10. Does Split View work with fullscreen apps?
No, you can’t use Split View with apps that are already in fullscreen mode. Exit fullscreen mode first, and then split the screen.
11. Can I view different spaces in each half of the split screen?
No, both halves of the split screen will display the same space and the windows within it.
12. Is there a keyboard shortcut for entering Split View?
Yes, you can use the keyboard shortcut Control + Command + F to enter Split View.