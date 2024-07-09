How to speed up ethernet connection Windows 11?

Windows 11 brings numerous improvements and features to enhance your overall computing experience. When it comes to internet connectivity, a fast and reliable Ethernet connection is vital for various tasks, such as streaming high-quality media, online gaming, and handling large file transfers. If you find that your Ethernet connection in Windows 11 is not performing as expected, there are several steps you can take to optimize and improve its speed. Follow the guide below to boost your Ethernet connection in Windows 11.
1. Update Your Ethernet Drivers
To ensure optimal performance, it is crucial to keep your Ethernet drivers up to date. Outdated drivers can limit the speed and stability of your connection. Visit your computer or motherboard manufacturer’s website to download and install the latest Ethernet drivers for Windows 11.
How to update Ethernet drivers in Windows 11?
To update your Ethernet drivers in Windows 11, follow these steps:
1. Press Windows Key + X and select “Device Manager.”
2. Expand the “Network adapters” category.
3. Right-click your Ethernet adapter and select “Update driver.”
4. Choose the “Search automatically for updated driver software” option.
5. Windows will search for the latest driver and install it if available.
2. Check Ethernet Cable and Connections
A faulty Ethernet cable or loose connections can significantly hamper your connection speed. Inspect the Ethernet cable for any visual damage or bends. Ensure the cable is securely connected to both your computer and the router.
3. Restart Your Router and Modem
Sometimes, routers and modems can develop certain issues that impact the Ethernet connection speed. Restarting your router and modem can often resolve these problems, allowing for better performance.
4. Disable Unused Network Protocols
Windows 11 supports multiple network protocols, such as IPv4 and IPv6. However, if you’re not using IPv6, disabling it can potentially improve your Ethernet connection speed. To disable IPv6 on Windows 11, follow these steps:
1. Press Windows Key + X and select “Network Connections.”
2. Right-click your Ethernet connection and choose “Properties.”
3. Uncheck the “Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6)” option.
4. Click “OK” to save the changes.
5. Disable Network Throttling
Windows 11 includes a network throttling feature that can impact your connection speed. Disabling this feature can lead to faster Ethernet performance. Here’s how to disable network throttling:
1. Press Windows Key + R to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “regedit” and press Enter to open the Registry Editor.
3. Navigate to the following path: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREMicrosoftWindows NTCurrentVersionMultimediaSystemProfile
4. Create a new “DWORD (32-bit) Value” and name it “NetworkThrottlingIndex.”
5. Double-click the newly created value and set its data to “ffffffff” (eight “f” characters).
6. Click “OK” to save the changes.
6. Optimize Windows 11 Power Settings
Windows power settings can affect your system’s network performance. It is recommended to set your power plan to “High Performance” for the best Ethernet connection speeds. Follow these steps to optimize your power settings:
1. Press Windows Key + X and select “Power Options.”
2. Choose the “High Performance” power plan.
7. Disable Large Send Offload
Disabling the Large Send Offload feature can sometimes resolve Ethernet speed issues. To disable it, follow these steps:
1. Press Windows Key + X and select “Device Manager.”
2. Expand the “Network adapters” category.
3. Right-click your Ethernet adapter and select “Properties.”
4. Go to the “Advanced” tab.
5. Locate “Large Send Offload V2 (IPv4)” and set it to “Disabled.”
6. Repeat the process for “Large Send Offload V2 (IPv6)” if available.
7. Click “OK” to save the changes.
8. Disable Autotuning
Autotuning is a Windows feature that dynamically adjusts the receive window size to optimize throughput. However, it can sometimes cause slowdowns. Disabling autotuning can speed up your Ethernet connection. Follow these steps:
1. Open Command Prompt as an administrator.
2. Type the command: `netsh interface tcp set global autotuning=disabled`
3. Press Enter to execute the command.
9. Clear DNS Cache
Clearing the DNS cache can resolve connectivity issues and improve your Ethernet speed. Open Command Prompt as an administrator and enter the command: `ipconfig /flushdns`.
10. Disable Windows Update Delivery Optimization
Windows Update Delivery Optimization allows your computer to download updates from other PCs on your local network or the internet. Disabling this feature can prevent bandwidth slowdowns related to Windows updates. To disable it, follow these steps:
1. Press Windows Key + I to open Settings.
2. Go to “Windows Update” and select “Advanced options.”
3. Click on “Delivery Optimization.”
4. Toggle off the “Allow downloads from other PCs” option.
11. Use a Wired Connection
Wi-Fi connections are convenient, but a wired Ethernet connection provides a more stable and faster experience. If you’re currently using Wi-Fi, considering switching to a wired connection for improved Ethernet speed.
12. Perform a Speed Test
To determine the effectiveness of your optimizations, perform a speed test using a reliable online tool. Compare the results before and after implementing the above steps to gauge the impact on your Ethernet connection speed.
FAQs:
1. Why is my Ethernet connection slow in Windows 11?
The slow Ethernet connection in Windows 11 could be due to outdated drivers, network protocol issues, power settings, or other factors outlined in this article.
2. Do I need to update my Ethernet drivers manually?
While Windows typically handles driver updates automatically, it is advisable to check and update Ethernet drivers manually for better performance.
3. Can a faulty Ethernet cable affect connection speed?
Yes, a faulty Ethernet cable can lead to reduced connection speeds or intermittent connectivity issues. Ensure you use a reliable and undamaged cable.
4. Should I prioritize IPv4 or IPv6?
In most cases, prioritizing IPv4 is sufficient, as it is still more widely supported. However, if you require specific IPv6 features, you can enable it.
5. Will disabling autotuning affect other network activities?
Disabling autotuning may affect activities that utilize TCP/IP connections, but it can often lead to faster Ethernet speeds overall.
6. How frequently should I clear the DNS cache?
There’s no set frequency for clearing the DNS cache. It’s advisable to clear it whenever you encounter network connectivity issues or notice a significant degradation in Ethernet speed.
7. Is Wi-Fi or Ethernet faster?
In general, wired Ethernet connections offer faster speeds and lower latency compared to Wi-Fi connections.
8. Do background Windows updates impact Ethernet speed?
Background Windows updates can consume network bandwidth and result in reduced Ethernet speeds. Disabling Windows Update Delivery Optimization (as mentioned earlier) can help alleviate this.
9. What is the impact of power settings on Ethernet speed?
Setting your power plan to “High Performance” ensures that your computer utilizes maximum resources, leading to improved Ethernet speed and overall system performance.
10. How can I improve Wi-Fi speeds in Windows 11?
While this article specifically focuses on Ethernet connections, some general tips to improve Wi-Fi speeds include optimizing router placement, using a Wi-Fi extender, or upgrading to a more advanced router.
11. Can network congestion affect Ethernet speed?
Yes, if multiple devices on the same network use significant bandwidth simultaneously, it can lead to network congestion and result in reduced Ethernet speed for individual devices.
12. Is it recommended to disable Windows Firewall for better Ethernet speed?
Disabling Windows Firewall is generally not advisable, as it compromises your computer’s security. It’s best to optimize network settings and ensure Windows Firewall doesn’t unnecessarily restrict network traffic.