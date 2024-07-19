**How to skip songs on Spotify with keyboard?**
Skipping songs on Spotify using your keyboard is a handy feature that allows you to navigate through your music without having to reach for the mouse or touchpad. Whether you’re working, gaming, or simply don’t want to disrupt your groove, here’s how you can easily skip songs on Spotify using keyboard shortcuts.
1. Use the default keyboard shortcuts: Spotify provides default keyboard shortcuts that you can use to skip songs. Simply press the following keys to navigate through your playlist:
– For Windows and Linux users:
– Play/Pause: Space or Enter
– Next track: Ctrl + Right arrow
– Previous track: Ctrl + Left arrow
– For Mac users:
– Play/Pause: Space or Enter
– Next track: Cmd + Right arrow
– Previous track: Cmd + Left arrow
2. Customize keyboard shortcuts: If you’re not a fan of the default shortcuts, you can customize them to better suit your preferences. Go to Spotify’s settings by clicking on the downward arrow icon next to your profile picture, selecting “Settings,” and then scrolling down to “Key combinations.” From there, you can assign different shortcuts to skip songs according to your liking.
3. Use media keys on your keyboard: Many keyboards have built-in media control keys specifically designed for music playback. Look for keys labeled “play/pause,” “next,” and “previous” track. When Spotify is running in the background, you can utilize these media keys to skip songs without even having to switch to the Spotify window.
Other Common Questions:
1. Can I skip songs using the keyboard on Spotify’s web player?
Yes, the default keyboard shortcuts mentioned earlier work on Spotify’s web player as well.
2. Do these shortcuts work while Spotify is minimized?
Yes, you can skip songs using these keyboard shortcuts even if Spotify is running in the background or minimized.
3. Can I skip songs in a playlist folder using keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, the keyboard shortcuts work seamlessly in both normal playlists and playlists within folders.
4. How can I pause or play a song with the keyboard?
To pause or play a song, simply press the spacebar or enter key on your keyboard.
5. Are there any keyboard shortcuts to shuffle songs?
Unfortunately, Spotify’s default keyboard shortcuts do not include a specific shortcut for shuffling songs. However, you can use the media keys on your keyboard if available.
6. What if I want to skip several tracks at once?
Currently, there are no built-in shortcuts to skip multiple tracks at once. You would need to use the next track shortcut repeatedly to skip through the desired number of songs.
7. Can I use keyboard shortcuts on the Spotify mobile app?
No, keyboard shortcuts are not available on the Spotify mobile app. They are specific to desktop and web versions only.
8. Is it possible to skip songs using a wireless keyboard or remote?
Yes, if your wireless keyboard or remote has media control keys, you can use them to skip songs on Spotify.
9. Are there any shortcuts to control the volume?
Spotify doesn’t provide specific shortcuts to control the volume. However, you can use the volume keys on your keyboard or the media control keys if available.
10. How can I navigate through songs in my “Liked Songs” playlist?
You can follow the same keyboard shortcuts mentioned earlier to skip songs in your “Liked Songs” playlist.
11. Can I skip ads using keyboard shortcuts?
No, Spotify does not offer keyboard shortcuts specifically for skipping ads. However, premium subscribers have the benefit of ad-free listening.
12. Do I need to have the Spotify app focused for the keyboard shortcuts to work?
No, as long as Spotify is running, you can use the keyboard shortcuts even if the app is not in focus.