How to shutdown computer on download complete chrome?

If you frequently download large files using Google Chrome, you may find it convenient to have your computer automatically shut down upon completion of the download. This can save you time and hassle, especially if you have a lot of files to download or if you need to leave your computer unattended while the downloads finish. In this article, we will explore different methods to achieve this automation, making your downloading experience even more effortless.
Method 1: Using a Chrome Extension
One straightforward way to shut down your computer after a download is complete on Google Chrome is by utilizing a powerful extension called “Download Shutdown.” Here’s how you can set it up:
1. Open the Chrome web store and search for “Download Shutdown” in the search bar.
2. Click on the “Add to Chrome” button to install the extension.
3. Once the installation is complete, a small icon will appear at the top right corner of your browser.
4. Open the settings by clicking on the “puzzle piece” icon, find “Download Shutdown,” and click on “Options.”
5. In the options menu, you will find various settings to customize your shutdown preferences.
6. Tick the checkbox that says “Shutdown after download complete” to enable the feature.
7. From now on, every time a download is finished, your computer will automatically shut down.
Method 2: Using Task Scheduler
Another method to achieve this is through the use of the Windows Task Scheduler. Follow these steps to set it up:
1. Press the Windows key and search for “Task Scheduler.” Open the application.
2. Click on “Create Basic Task” from the right-hand menu.
3. Give your task a descriptive name and click “Next.”
4. Select how often you want your computer to shut down (e.g., “Daily,” “Weekly,” etc.) and click “Next.”
5. Set the specific time and date for the task to run and click “Next.”
6. Choose “Start a program” and click “Next.”
7. In the “Program/script” field, enter “shutdown” without quotes.
8. Add “/s” (without quotes) to the “Add arguments” field to make the command initiate a shutdown.
9. Click “Next” and then “Finish” to complete the task creation.
10. You can now enjoy automatic shutdowns after download completion by initiating the download in Google Chrome and leaving the task scheduler to handle the rest.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I schedule a shutdown for a specific download only?
No, both methods mentioned above will automatically shut down your computer after any download is complete.
2. Can I customize the time delay before shutdown?
Unfortunately, the Chrome extension mentioned in the first method does not provide an option for time delay customization. But, using Task Scheduler, you can set a specific time for the shutdown to occur.
3. Is it possible to abort the shutdown after initiating it?
Yes, you can cancel a shutdown initiated by Task Scheduler by opening the application and navigating to “Task Scheduler Library.” Find your task, right-click on it, and choose “End” or “Delete.”
4. Will my computer be shut down if I close Chrome after download completion?
No, both methods require you to leave the Chrome browser open until the download is complete. Closing Chrome will prevent the automatic shutdown from occurring.
5. Can I use these methods with other browsers?
The Chrome extension is only compatible with Google Chrome. However, you can adapt the Task Scheduler method for automatic shutdowns in other browsers by replacing the “shutdown” command with the equivalent command for that operating system.
6. Is there any risk involved in using these automation methods?
No, these methods do not pose any significant risk to your computer. However, it is always recommended to ensure your downloads are safe before initiating an automatic shutdown.
7. What happens if I have multiple downloads running simultaneously?
Both methods will wait until all downloads are complete before initiating the shutdown, regardless of the number of simultaneous downloads.
8. Can I hibernate or sleep my computer instead of shutting it down?
You can modify the Task Scheduler method to initiate hibernation or sleep instead of shutdown by using the appropriate command in the “Add arguments” field.
9. Can I configure the automatic shutdown for specific days only?
Yes, through Task Scheduler, you can schedule the shutdown for specific days of the week or month, allowing for more flexibility.
10. What if my computer is not responding or freezes during a download?
In such cases, the automatic shutdown will not occur. You will need to manually turn off your computer by other means.
11. Is it possible to shut down my computer only when running on battery power?
Both methods do not have an inbuilt option for checking the battery power level. However, you can customize the Task Scheduler method to execute shutdowns only when the battery is below a certain threshold.
12. How can I automate shutdowns on a Mac?
The methods discussed in this article are specific to Windows systems. However, Mac users can achieve a similar automation using tools like Automator or AppleScript. Consult relevant resources or the Apple Support website for instructions.