Using a laptop screen and an external monitor simultaneously can greatly enhance your work productivity or provide a better gaming or viewing experience. However, knowing how to shut your laptop screen when connected to a monitor can sometimes be confusing. In this article, we provide a comprehensive guide on how to shut the laptop screen and use your monitor efficiently.
How to Shut Laptop Screen and Use Monitor?
To shut your laptop screen and use a monitor:
1. Connect your laptop to the external monitor using an HDMI, VGA, or DisplayPort cable.
2. Once connected, go to the “Display Settings” in your laptop’s operating system.
3. In the display settings, select the monitor you want as the primary display.
4. Scroll down and check the box that says “Make this my main display” or a similar option.
5. Save the changes and close the settings window.
6. Now, press the “Windows” key + “P” key simultaneously to open the “Project” menu.
7. Select the “Second screen only” option to disable your laptop screen and use the external monitor as the only display.
With these simple steps, you can easily shut your laptop screen and use your monitor for an optimal viewing experience.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I keep my laptop screen shut while using an external monitor?
Yes, you can keep your laptop screen shut by following the steps mentioned above.
2. Will closing the laptop screen affect its performance?
No, closing the laptop screen won’t impact its performance. It only redirects the display output to the connected monitor.
3. Can I use my laptop again without disconnecting the external monitor?
Yes, simply press any key or move the mouse to wake up your laptop while the external monitor is still connected.
4. Do I need to adjust any additional settings after shutting the laptop screen?
In most cases, the display settings should automatically adjust to the external monitor. However, you might need to configure screen resolution and orientation if required.
5. How can I change the primary monitor if I have multiple external monitors connected?
Navigate to the “Display Settings” and select the monitor you want to set as the primary display. Click on “Make this my main display” or a similar option.
6. Is it possible to extend the display on both the laptop screen and the monitor?
Yes, you can choose the “Extend” option in the “Project” menu instead of “Second screen only” to extend your display across both screens.
7. Can I use different wallpapers on my laptop screen and the external monitor?
Yes, you can. By selecting the “Extend” option in the “Project” menu, you can set different wallpapers for each display.
8. Can I use my laptop’s keyboard and trackpad while using an external monitor?
Yes, your laptop’s keyboard and trackpad should still work after shutting the laptop screen. However, using an external keyboard and mouse is also an option.
9. How do I switch back to using my laptop screen?
Simply press the “Windows” key + “P” key simultaneously to open the “Project” menu again. Then, select the “PC screen only” or “Duplicate” option.
10. Is it possible to shut the laptop screen without an external monitor connected?
Yes, you can shut the laptop screen even without an external monitor. This can save power and prevent unauthorized access to your laptop.
11. Can I close my laptop lid when it’s connected to a monitor?
Yes, once you have shut the laptop screen using the steps mentioned above, you can safely close your laptop lid without interrupting the display on the connected monitor.
12. How can I adjust the screen brightness when using an external monitor?
You can adjust the screen brightness by using the controls or buttons on your external monitor. Alternatively, you can also adjust the brightness settings in the laptop’s display settings if available.