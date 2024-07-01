Using an external monitor with your laptop can significantly enhance your productivity and improve your overall computing experience. If you want to shut your laptop and use only the external monitor while using Windows 10, there are a few simple steps you can follow to achieve this.
To start, let’s highlight the answer to the question: How to shut laptop and use monitor Windows 10? Here’s how you can do it:
1. Connect the external monitor: Begin by connecting the external monitor to your laptop using an appropriate video cable (HDMI, VGA, DisplayPort, etc.). Ensure it is properly plugged into both devices.
2. Configure the display settings: Right-click anywhere on your desktop and select “Display settings” from the context menu. Alternatively, you can access this by navigating to Start Menu > Settings > System > Display.
3. Adjust display options: In the display settings window, you will see multiple options related to the display. Locate and select the “Multiple displays” drop-down menu and choose the “Extend these displays” option. This will allow you to use both the laptop screen and the external monitor simultaneously.
4. Identify the displays: Scroll down to the bottom of the display settings and click on the “Identify” button. This will make a number briefly appear on your screens, helping you identify which one is your laptop screen and the external monitor.
5. Change primary display (optional): If you wish to make the external monitor your primary display, click on the “Identify” button once again to identify the screens, then drag and drop the screens on the virtual display menu to arrange them according to your preference. Dragging the external monitor to the left of the laptop screen will make it the primary display.
6. Shut the laptop screen: Once the display settings are properly configured, you can shut your laptop screen. Most laptops have a designated function key (e.g., “Fn” key) in combination with one of the “F” keys that allows you to toggle between display options. Press the corresponding keys to shut off the laptop screen. Alternatively, you can change the power settings in Windows 10 to automatically turn off the laptop screen when the lid is closed.
That’s it! You have now successfully shut your laptop and are using only the external monitor in Windows 10. Enjoy your additional screen real estate and enhanced productivity.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How do I switch between laptop screen and external monitor?
To switch between the laptop screen and the external monitor, you can use the designated function key on your laptop’s keyboard in combination with the relevant “F” key.
2. Can I close my laptop while using an external monitor?
Yes, you can close your laptop while using an external monitor. Simply follow the steps mentioned above to configure the external monitor as your primary display, and then shut the laptop screen.
3. How do I make the external monitor the main display?
In the display settings, you can drag and drop the screens on the virtual display menu to rearrange them. Placing the external monitor to the left of the laptop screen makes it the main display.
4. How do I change the screen resolution on my external monitor?
To change the screen resolution on your external monitor, go to the display settings and adjust the resolution under the “Resolution” drop-down menu.
5. Why is my external monitor not displaying anything?
Ensure that the cable connecting your laptop and the external monitor is securely plugged in. Additionally, check if the display settings on your laptop are properly configured to extend the displays.
6. Can I use multiple external monitors with my laptop?
Yes, depending on your laptop’s capabilities, you can connect and use multiple external monitors simultaneously. Check your laptop’s specifications and ensure you have the necessary ports.
7. Why does my laptop go into sleep mode when I close the lid?
By default, laptops go into sleep mode when the lid is closed. You can change this behavior in the power settings by selecting “Do nothing” when the lid is closed.
8. Is it possible to use an external monitor without the laptop screen being connected?
Yes, you can use an external monitor without the laptop screen being connected. Simply follow the steps outlined above to configure the external monitor as your primary display, and keep the laptop screen closed.
9. Can I use a monitor with a laptop that doesn’t have an HDMI port?
Yes, if your laptop does not have an HDMI port, you can use other available video ports (such as VGA, DisplayPort, or DVI) using the appropriate cable or adapter.
10. How do I adjust the screen orientation on my external monitor?
In the display settings, under the “Orientation” drop-down menu, you can choose between landscape, portrait, or other display orientations for your external monitor.
11. Why is my external monitor not detected by Windows 10?
Ensure that the video cable connecting your laptop and the external monitor is functioning properly. You can also try updating your display drivers or restarting your computer to solve any temporary issues.
12. Can I use the laptop keyboard and touchpad while using an external monitor?
Yes, you can use the laptop keyboard and touchpad while using an external monitor without any issues. The laptop’s keyboard and touchpad remain functional even if the laptop screen is shut.