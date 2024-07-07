How to Shut Down Computer After Steam Download?
When it comes to downloading games or updates on Steam, the process can sometimes take a while, especially if you have a slow internet connection. It’s not uncommon for Steam downloads to continue running even after you’re finished using your computer. However, you may want to shut down your computer after a Steam download is complete to conserve energy or simply because you don’t need it running anymore. In this article, we will discuss a few simple ways to shut down your computer once your Steam download is finished.
Method 1: Using the Steam Client
1. **Launch the Steam client** on your computer.
2. Go to the **Downloads** tab located on the top menu.
3. Scroll down to the **Downloads** section where you can see the progress of your current downloads.
4. **Wait for your Steam download to complete**, and make sure there are no pending updates or installations.
5. Once the download is finished, click on the **Steam** menu in the top left-hand corner of the client.
6. From the drop-down menu, select **Exit** to close the Steam client.
7. After closing Steam, you can now proceed to shut down your computer using the usual methods, such as **clicking on the Start button** and selecting **Shutdown** or **Restart**.
Method 2: Using Task Scheduler
1. **Open the Start menu** by clicking the Windows icon in the bottom left-hand corner of your screen.
2. **Type “Task Scheduler”** into the search bar and select it from the results.
3. In the Task Scheduler window, click on **Create Basic Task** located in the right-hand pane.
4. Give your task a **name and description** to help you identify it later.
5. Choose **When a specific event is logged** as the **trigger** for your task and click **Next**.
6. Select **System** as the **Log** and **Kernel-Power** as the **Source**. Then, under the Event ID section, enter **42** (which represents your computer starting up) and click **Next**.
7. Now, you need to select the **Action** to be performed. Choose **Start a program** and click **Next**.
8. In the **Program/script** field, enter **shutdown** and in the **Add arguments** field, type **-s -t 00**. Then, click **Next**.
9. Finally, review your task settings on the **Summary** page and click **Finish**.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I put my computer to sleep instead of shutting it down after a Steam download?
Yes, you can choose to put your computer to sleep mode instead of shutting it down if you prefer. Simply select the “Sleep” option instead of “Shutdown” using the method mentioned above.
2. Does shutting down the computer during a Steam download affect the download progress?
If you shut down your computer while a Steam download is in progress, the download will be paused. Once you restart your computer and relaunch Steam, the download will resume from where it left off.
3. Can I schedule my computer to shut down at a specific time after a Steam download finishes?
Yes, you can use the Task Scheduler method described above to schedule your computer to automatically shut down at a specific time after your Steam download completes.
4. Can I shut down my computer after multiple Steam downloads finish?
Absolutely! The methods described above can be used to shut down your computer once all your Steam downloads or updates are complete.
5. Can I set my computer to automatically shut down only after a Steam download is complete and not for other downloads?
Yes, you can modify the Task Scheduler method to trigger the shutdown only after a Steam download is complete by specifying the appropriate event ID.
6. Will my games be affected if I shut down my computer during a Steam download?
No, your games will not be affected if you shut down your computer during a Steam download. Steam will automatically resume the download once your computer is restarted.
7. Is it safe to force shutdown my computer while a Steam download is in progress?
It is generally not recommended to force shutdown your computer while a download is in progress, as it can lead to data corruption or incomplete downloads. It is best to let the download complete or pause it before shutting down.
8. Can I shut down my computer from the Command Prompt after a Steam download completes?
Yes, you can use the “shutdown” command with appropriate arguments in the Command Prompt to shut down your computer after a Steam download completes. The method using the Task Scheduler is more user-friendly for most users, though.
9. Can I set my computer to shut down only after all downloads, not just Steam downloads, finish?
Yes, you can modify the Task Scheduler method to trigger the shutdown after all downloads are complete by selecting the appropriate event ID or combining different event IDs to cover all scenarios.
10. Will my computer save any pending updates before shutting down after a Steam download?
If you have set your computer to automatically install updates, it will save any pending updates before shutting down, regardless of whether it was triggered by a Steam download or any other shutdown method.
11. Is there a way to shut down my computer after a Steam download on a Mac?
Yes, Mac users can achieve a similar result by quitting the Steam client and then shutting down their computer using the usual methods provided by macOS.
12. Can I set my computer to hibernate instead of shutting down after a Steam download?
Yes, you can modify the Task Scheduler method to trigger hibernation instead of shutdown by using the appropriate command and arguments in step 8 of the method described above.