How to shut down computer after download in Google chrome?

Downloading files using Google Chrome is a seamless process that allows you to save various types of content from the web. However, it can be inconvenient to manually shut down your computer after a download completes, especially if you are downloading a large file or need to leave your computer unattended. In this article, we will explore a simple solution to automatically shut down your computer after a download in Google Chrome. So, let’s get started!
Using an Extension: Download Shutdown
One of the easiest methods to automate the computer shutdown after a download on Google Chrome is by using a handy extension called “Download Shutdown.” This useful tool enables you to schedule shutdown, restart, or hibernate commands after your downloads are complete. Follow these steps to set it up:
Step 1: Visit the Chrome Web Store
Open Google Chrome and navigate to the Chrome Web Store by typing “chrome://extensions” into the address bar. Press Enter to access the extensions page.
Step 2: Search for Download Shutdown
Once you’re on the extensions page, search for “Download Shutdown” in the search bar located on the upper-left corner.
Step 3: Add Download Shutdown to Chrome
Locate the correct extension from the search results and click on the “Add to Chrome” button next to it. Confirm the installation prompt to add it to your browser.
Step 4: Configure Download Shutdown
Once installed, you’ll see a new icon for Download Shutdown next to the URL bar. Click on the icon and select “Options.”
Step 5: Set the Shutdown Option
In the options menu, select the desired shutdown option from the drop-down menu. You can choose from Shutdown, Restart, or Hibernate. Make sure you select the appropriate option that suits your needs.
Step 6: Enable Auto Shutdown
Tick the checkbox labeled “Enable Auto Shutdown” to allow the extension to automatically trigger the shutdown process after your downloads finish.
Step 7: Save the Settings
Click on the “Save” or “Save Settings” button to save your configured download shutdown settings.
Step 8: Start Downloading
You’re all set! Start downloading files as you normally would in Google Chrome, and the extension will automatically initiate the shutdown process when your downloads are complete.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use Download Shutdown to shut down my computer with other browsers?
No, Download Shutdown is a Chrome extension and only works with Google Chrome.
2. Will Download Shutdown interfere with my other Chrome extensions?
Download Shutdown should not interfere with other Chrome extensions, but it’s always a good idea to test and configure them properly to avoid any conflicts.
3. Can I cancel the auto shutdown if I change my mind?
Yes, you can cancel the auto shutdown by clicking on the Download Shutdown icon and selecting “Cancel Shutdown” before the scheduled shutdown time.
4. What if my download fails or pauses?
If your download fails or pauses, the auto shutdown will not trigger until all your downloads finish successfully.
5. Is Download Shutdown a free extension?
Yes, Download Shutdown is a free Chrome extension available for download from the Chrome Web Store.
6. Can I customize the time delay before the shutdown?
Currently, the Download Shutdown extension does not offer a customizable time delay. Once your downloads are complete, the shutdown process will initiate immediately.
7. Does Download Shutdown work on both Windows and Mac?
Yes, Download Shutdown is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems.
8. Will shutting down my computer affect any unfinished downloads?
Yes, shutting down the computer will interrupt any ongoing downloads. Make sure your downloads are complete or paused before enabling the auto shutdown feature.
9. Can I use this extension on my mobile device?
No, Download Shutdown is only available for installation on desktop versions of Google Chrome.
10. Will Download Shutdown close my Chrome browser after the downloads?
No, Download Shutdown only triggers the shutdown process of your computer. It does not close the Chrome browser or any other applications running on your computer.
11. Can I use Download Shutdown with incognito mode in Chrome?
Yes, Download Shutdown should function as expected in both regular and incognito browsing modes.
12. Is Download Shutdown a safe and trusted extension?
Download Shutdown has positive user reviews and a large number of installations, indicating its credibility. However, it’s always recommended to exercise caution when using any extension and only download from trusted sources.
Enjoy Automated Shutdowns After Downloads
Now that you know how to automatically shut down your computer after a download in Google Chrome using the Download Shutdown extension, you can save time and ensure that your computer is efficiently managed. Enjoy the convenience of having your computer shut down, restart, or hibernate after your downloads complete, allowing for a more streamlined workflow and improved efficiency.