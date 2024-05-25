**How to Show Hidden Files on External Hard Drive Mac?**
If you have an external hard drive connected to your Mac, you may encounter situations where certain files and folders on the drive are hidden from view. While hiding files can be useful for security or organizing purposes, there may be times when you need to access and view these hidden files. In this article, we will guide you through the process of showing hidden files on an external hard drive on your Mac.
1. How do I connect an external hard drive to my Mac?
To connect an external hard drive to your Mac, simply plug in the USB, Thunderbolt, or FireWire cable into the appropriate port on your Mac and connect the other end to the external hard drive.
2. How can I determine if my external hard drive has hidden files/folders?
To find out if your external hard drive has hidden files or folders, navigate to the drive in Finder and check if there are files missing that you know should be present.
3. Can I directly show hidden files on the external hard drive without any additional tools?
Yes, you can show hidden files on your external hard drive without any additional tools by executing a simple command in Terminal.
4. How do I access Terminal on my Mac?
Terminal can be accessed by opening Finder, going to Applications, selecting the Utilities folder, and clicking on the Terminal application.
5. What command do I need to enter in Terminal to show hidden files?
In Terminal, type the following command to show hidden files: “defaults write com.apple.finder AppleShowAllFiles -bool true” and press enter.
6. How do I refresh Finder to reflect the changes?
To refresh Finder and make it show hidden files, hold down the “Option” key on your keyboard, right-click the Finder icon in the Dock, then click on “Relaunch.”
7. Will this command show hidden files on all connected external hard drives?
No, running the command mentioned in question 5 will only show hidden files on the specific external hard drive you have connected in Finder.
8. Is there a way to show hidden files permanently on my external hard drive?
To make hidden files visible permanently on your external hard drive, you will need to execute the command mentioned in question 5 every time you connect the drive to your Mac.
9. How can I hide the files again once I’m done viewing them?
To hide the files again, open Terminal, enter the command “defaults write com.apple.finder AppleShowAllFiles -bool false,” press enter, and then relaunch Finder.
10. Are there any alternative methods to show hidden files on an external hard drive?
Yes, there are third-party applications such as Funter or OnyX that provide graphical user interfaces to show hidden files on your external hard drive.
11. Can I navigate to hidden files directly without showing them?
Yes, you can navigate to hidden files directly without showing them by using the “Go to Folder” option in Finder and entering the path of the hidden file or folder.
12. Can I change the visibility of a specific file/folder on my external hard drive?
Yes, you can change the visibility of a specific file or folder by selecting it, pressing “Command+I” to open the Get Info window, and then checking or unchecking the “Hidden” checkbox under the General section.
Now that you know how to show hidden files on an external hard drive on your Mac, you can easily access and manage these files as needed. Remember to exercise caution when modifying hidden files to avoid any unintended consequences.