How to show hard drive in desktop mac?

Are you having trouble locating your hard drive on your Mac’s desktop? Don’t worry; this article will guide you through the simple steps to show your hard drive on your Mac’s desktop, making it easily accessible for any task. Follow these instructions and find your hard drive in no time.
Step-by-Step Guide to Show Hard Drive in Desktop Mac
1. Open Finder
To begin, click on the “Finder” icon located in your dock. Alternatively, press “Command” + “Space” keys simultaneously to open the Spotlight search, type “Finder,” and hit “Enter.”
2. Access Finder Preferences
Once the Finder window pops up, click on the “Finder” tab in the top menu and select “Preferences” from the drop-down menu.
3. Display the General Preferences
After selecting “Preferences,” a new window will appear. Click on the “General” tab located at the top of the window.
4. Enable External and Internal Hard Drives
In the General preferences window, make sure the checkboxes next to “Hard disks” and “External disks” are both marked. This ensures that both internal and external hard drives will be displayed on your Mac’s desktop.
5. Close Finder Preferences
To finalize the changes, simply close the Finder Preferences window by clicking the red “X” button in the top left corner.
6. Hard Drive Displayed on Desktop
Voila! Your hard drive should now be displayed on your Mac’s desktop. Look for the icon representing your hard drive, which typically has a name related to the brand or model of the hard drive.
Now that you’ve successfully shown your hard drive on your Mac’s desktop, it’s time to address some frequently asked questions you might have encountered during the process.
Related FAQs
1. How do I rename my hard drive on a Mac?
To rename your hard drive, simply click on the drive’s icon on your desktop, press “Enter” on your keyboard, and type the desired name.
2. Why is my hard drive not showing up on my Mac?
If your hard drive isn’t appearing on your Mac, try restarting your computer or connecting the drive using a different USB port or cable.
3. How do I eject an external hard drive from a Mac?
Right-click on the hard drive’s icon on your desktop and select “Eject” from the drop-down menu that appears.
4. Can I customize the icon of my hard drive on a Mac?
Yes, you can. Right-click on the hard drive’s icon, select “Get Info,” and then drag a new icon image onto the existing one in the top-left corner of the Info window.
5. How can I hide my hard drive on Mac’s desktop?
To hide your hard drive, open Finder Preferences again, navigate to the General tab, and uncheck the boxes next to “Hard disks” and “External disks.”
6. How can I change the order of displayed items on the desktop?
Click on the desktop, go to “View” in the top menu, and select “Clean up” or “Clean up by” to automatically arrange the icons by name or kind.
7. How do I create a shortcut to my hard drive on the desktop?
Hold down the “Option” key and drag the hard drive icon from Finder to the desktop. This creates an alias or shortcut to your hard drive.
8. Why are there multiple hard drive icons on my Mac’s desktop?
If you see multiple hard drive icons on your desktop, it could mean that you have multiple partitions or connected network volumes on your Mac.
9. How do I access my hard drive if it doesn’t appear on the desktop?
If your hard drive doesn’t show up on the desktop, you can access it by opening a Finder window and clicking on “Devices” under the “Favorites” section in the sidebar.
10. Can I change the size or display of the hard drive icon on the desktop?
Unfortunately, the default icons on a Mac’s desktop cannot be resized or changed without using third-party applications.
11. What if my hard drive is still not showing up after following these steps?
If your hard drive is still not displaying on your desktop, it could indicate a potential hardware or compatibility issue. Consider seeking assistance from a professional or Apple Support.
12. Is it safe to remove hard drives directly from the desktop?
While you can safely eject external hard drives from your Mac’s desktop, it is recommended to properly eject them using the “Eject” option to prevent any potential data loss or corruption.
Now you have all the necessary information to show your hard drive on your Mac’s desktop successfully. Enjoy the convenience of quick and easy access to your files and folders!