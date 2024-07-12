Many Mac users find it convenient to have their hard drive icon displayed on the desktop for easy access. However, by default, Mac doesn’t display the hard drive icon on the desktop. If you’re wondering how to show the hard drive icon on your Mac desktop, fret not! In this article, we will guide you through the process and provide answers to related FAQs.
How to Show Hard Drive Icon on Mac Desktop?
To show the hard drive icon on your Mac desktop, follow these simple steps:
1. First, click on the “Finder” icon located in the Dock. Alternatively, you can click anywhere on your desktop to make sure you are in the Finder view.
2. Next, click on the “Finder” menu option found in the top left corner of your screen.
3. From the drop-down menu, select “Preferences.”
4. In the Preferences window that opens, click on the “General” tab.
5. Here, you will see several options. Look for the checkbox that says “Hard disks” and click on it to enable it. By doing so, you are telling your Mac to display the hard drive icon on the desktop.
6. Close the Preferences window, and you should now see the hard drive icon on your Mac desktop.
How to show hard drive icon on Mac desktop?
To show the hard drive icon on your Mac desktop, go to Finder Preferences, select the “Hard disks” checkbox under the General tab.
Now, let’s address some related FAQs:
1. Can I selectively choose which hard drives to display on the desktop?
No, when you enable the “Hard disks” option in Finder Preferences, all connected hard drives will be displayed on the desktop.
2. Can I only show external hard drives on the desktop?
No, enabling the “Hard disks” option will display both internal and external hard drives on the desktop.
3. How do I hide the hard drive icon on Mac desktop again?
To hide the hard drive icon on your Mac desktop, simply go back to Finder Preferences and uncheck the “Hard disks” option.
4. Are there other ways to access my hard drives without showing the desktop icon?
Yes, you can still access your hard drives through the Finder sidebar or using the “Go” menu at the top of your screen and selecting “Computer.”
5. Can I customize the appearance of the hard drive icon on the desktop?
No, the appearance of the hard drive icon on the desktop is not customizable.
6. Why don’t I see the “Hard disks” option in Finder Preferences?
If you don’t see the “Hard disks” option in Finder Preferences, it is possible that you have a very old macOS version. This option was introduced in macOS Sierra (10.12) and is available in later versions.
7. Can I show other types of storage devices on the desktop?
Yes, in addition to hard drives, you can also show other storage devices like external SSDs or USB flash drives on the desktop by enabling their respective checkboxes in Finder Preferences.
8. Will showing the hard drive icon on the desktop affect the performance of my Mac?
No, showing the hard drive icon on the desktop has no impact on the performance of your Mac.
9. Can I change the name of the hard drive icon on the desktop?
Yes, you can rename your hard drive by selecting it on the desktop, pressing the “Enter” key, and typing a new name.
10. What should I do if I accidentally deleted the hard drive icon from the desktop?
If you accidentally deleted the hard drive icon from the desktop, you can simply go back to Finder Preferences and enable the “Hard disks” option again to bring it back.
11. Can I rearrange the position of the hard drive icon on the desktop?
Yes, you can freely move and arrange the hard drive icon along with other icons on your Mac desktop.
12. Are there any keyboard shortcuts to quickly show or hide the hard drive icon on the desktop?
No, there are no specific keyboard shortcuts dedicated to showing or hiding the hard drive icon on the desktop. However, you can use the Command + Option + Space shortcut to open Finder Preferences directly.