How to share WiFi over ethernet Windows 10?

If you are facing connectivity issues on your Windows 10 device and need to share your WiFi connection with another device via Ethernet, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process of sharing WiFi over Ethernet on Windows 10, step by step.
Sharing WiFi over Ethernet on Windows 10
To share your WiFi connection over Ethernet, follow these steps:
1. Connect your Windows 10 device to the WiFi network you want to share.
2. Connect the other device (e.g. laptop, gaming console, smart TV) to your Windows 10 device using an Ethernet cable.
3. On your Windows 10 device, press the **Windows + X** keys on your keyboard and select **Network Connections** from the menu.
4. In the Network Connections window, right-click on the WiFi network you want to share and select **Properties**.
5. In the Properties window, navigate to the **Sharing** tab.
6. Check the box that says **Allow other network users to connect through this computer’s Internet connection**.
7. From the dropdown menu, select the Ethernet connection through which you want to share your WiFi internet.
8. Click on **OK** to save the changes.
Your Windows 10 device is now sharing the WiFi connection over Ethernet. The other device connected via Ethernet should be able to access the internet through your Windows 10 device.
FAQs:
1. Can I share WiFi over Ethernet on Windows 10 with any device?
Yes, you can share WiFi over Ethernet on Windows 10 with any device that has an Ethernet port.
2. Do I need a crossover Ethernet cable to share WiFi over Ethernet on Windows 10?
No, you do not need a crossover Ethernet cable. Most modern devices support Auto-MDIX, which allows you to use a regular Ethernet cable for direct connections.
3. Can I share WiFi over Ethernet on Windows 10 with multiple devices?
Yes, you can share your WiFi connection with multiple devices simultaneously using a switch or a router.
4. How can I check if the WiFi over Ethernet sharing is working?
On the device connected via Ethernet, open a web browser and try accessing a website. If you can browse the internet successfully, the sharing is working.
5. Can I still use WiFi on my Windows 10 device after sharing it over Ethernet?
Yes, your Windows 10 device can still connect to the WiFi network while sharing it over Ethernet.
6. Can I share WiFi over Ethernet using a wireless adapter on my Windows 10 device?
No, sharing WiFi over Ethernet requires a wired Ethernet connection on your Windows 10 device.
7. Do I need administrative privileges to share WiFi over Ethernet on Windows 10?
Yes, you need administrative privileges to access the necessary network settings and enable WiFi over Ethernet sharing.
8. Can I share WiFi over Ethernet on older versions of Windows?
Yes, the process of sharing WiFi over Ethernet may vary slightly on older versions of Windows, but the concept remains the same.
9. Can I share WiFi over Ethernet on my Windows 10 laptop with a smartphone?
Yes, you can share WiFi over Ethernet on your Windows 10 laptop with a smartphone that supports Ethernet connectivity.
10. Can I share WiFi over Ethernet on Windows 10 without using the Properties menu?
No, the Properties menu is essential for enabling WiFi over Ethernet sharing on Windows 10.
11. Can I share WiFi over Ethernet on Windows 10 if my Ethernet port is not working?
No, sharing WiFi over Ethernet requires a functional Ethernet port on your Windows 10 device.
12. Can I share WiFi over Ethernet and still maintain a secure connection?
Yes, when sharing WiFi over Ethernet on Windows 10, the shared connection is protected by the same security measures (e.g. password, encryption) as the original WiFi network.