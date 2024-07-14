How to Share iPhone Screen on PC via USB?
Do you want to mirror your iPhone screen on your PC? It can be helpful for various reasons, such as presenting slideshows, showcasing apps or games, or even troubleshooting issues with your device. While there are several methods available to share your iPhone screen, using a USB connection is one of the most reliable and convenient options. In this article, we will guide you through the process of sharing your iPhone screen on your PC via USB.
To share your iPhone screen on your PC via USB, follow these steps:
Step 1: Make sure you have the required software and hardware. You will need a Lightning-to-USB cable to connect your iPhone to your PC, as well as a screen mirroring software such as LonelyScreen or AirServer installed on your computer.
Step 2: Connect your iPhone to your PC using the Lightning-to-USB cable. Make sure it is securely connected.
Step 3: Unlock your iPhone and trust the computer. When you connect your iPhone to your PC for the first time, a prompt will appear on your iPhone screen asking if you trust the connected computer. Tap “Trust” to proceed.
Step 4: Launch the screen mirroring software on your PC. Open LonelyScreen or AirServer, depending on which software you have installed.
Step 5: On your iPhone, swipe down from the upper-right corner of the screen to open the Control Center. Tap on the “Screen Mirroring” or “AirPlay” option (the name may vary depending on the software you are using).
Step 6: A list of available devices will appear. Select your PC from the list.
Step 7: Your iPhone screen should now be mirrored on your PC. You can navigate through your iPhone as usual, and everything will be displayed on your computer screen.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I share my iPhone screen on a PC without using a USB cable?
Yes, you can share your iPhone screen on a PC without a USB cable using wireless screen mirroring solutions like AirPlay or third-party apps like Reflector.
2. Can I use any USB cable to connect my iPhone to the PC?
No, it is recommended to use a Lightning-to-USB cable, as it is specifically designed for Apple devices and ensures a stable connection.
3. Do I need to install any software on my iPhone?
No, you only need to install screen mirroring software on your PC. Your iPhone should have the necessary built-in features to connect to your PC.
4. How much does screen mirroring software cost?
The cost of screen mirroring software varies depending on the specific software you choose. There are both free and paid options available, so you can choose one based on your requirements and budget.
5. Can I share my iPhone screen on a Mac computer?
Yes, the process of sharing your iPhone screen on a Mac computer is quite similar. You can use the built-in QuickTime Player on your Mac to achieve this.
6. Can I share only a specific app’s screen instead of the entire iPhone screen?
Yes, some screen mirroring software allows you to select and mirror specific apps or windows instead of the entire screen.
7. Can I control my iPhone from my PC while screen mirroring?
No, screen mirroring only allows you to view your iPhone screen on your PC. You cannot control your iPhone from your PC.
8. Does screen mirroring affect the performance of my iPhone?
Screen mirroring itself does not significantly affect the performance of your iPhone. However, running resource-intensive apps or games while mirroring may lead to some performance impact.
9. Can I record my iPhone screen while mirroring it on my PC?
Yes, some screen mirroring software offers built-in recording features allowing you to capture your iPhone screen as a video file on your PC.
10. Is screen mirroring via USB supported on all iPhone models?
Yes, screen mirroring via USB is supported on all iPhone models with a Lightning connector running iOS 8 or later.
11. Does screen mirroring work on Windows PCs as well as Macs?
Yes, screen mirroring works on both Windows PCs and Macs. You just need to ensure that you have the appropriate screen mirroring software installed on your computer.
12. Can I use screen mirroring for presentations or demonstrations?
Absolutely! Screen mirroring is a great tool for presentations or demonstrations as it allows you to showcase your iPhone screen on a larger display, making it easier for others to follow along. Whether you are presenting slideshows, demonstrating apps, or showcasing games, screen mirroring can enhance your overall experience.