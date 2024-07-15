How to share a USB printer with 2 computers?

If you have a USB printer and two computers, you might be wondering how to efficiently share the printer between them. Fortunately, sharing a USB printer with multiple computers is quite simple, and there are different methods you can use to achieve this. In this article, we will explore these methods and guide you through the process of sharing a USB printer with two computers.
Method 1: Using a USB Switch
One effective way to share a USB printer between two computers is by using a USB switch. A USB switch allows you to connect multiple devices to one USB port and switch between them when needed. To share the printer using a USB switch, follow these steps:
1. Disconnect the USB cable connecting the printer to any computer.
2. Connect the USB switch to the printer using a USB cable.
3. Connect the USB cables from both computers to the USB switch.
4. Install the printer drivers on both computers, if they are not already installed.
5. Whenever you want to print from a specific computer, simply switch the USB switch to the corresponding computer.
Method 2: Network Printer Sharing
Another effective method to share a USB printer between two computers is through network printer sharing. This method allows both computers to connect to the printer through the local network. Follow these steps to set up network printer sharing:
1. Ensure both computers are connected to the same network.
2. Connect the USB printer to one of the computers.
3. On the computer that the printer is connected to, open the “Devices and Printers” settings.
4. Right-click on the USB printer and select “Printer properties.”
5. In the “Sharing” tab, enable printer sharing and assign an easily identifiable share name.
6. On the other computer, go to “Devices and Printers.”
7. Click on “Add a printer” and select “Network printer.”
8. Choose the shared printer by its name and follow the installation wizard to complete the process.
FAQs:
1. Can I connect multiple computers to a USB switch?
Yes, USB switches are designed to connect multiple devices, including printers, to a single USB port.
2. Do I need to install printer drivers on both computers?
Yes, you need to install the printer drivers on both computers to enable proper communication and functionality.
3. Can I share a printer between PCs and Macs?
Yes, you can share a USB printer between PCs and Macs by following the network printer sharing method.
4. Can I print from both computers simultaneously?
No, when using a USB switch, you can only print from one computer at a time. However, with network printer sharing, both computers can print simultaneously.
5. Can I connect more than two computers to a USB printer?
USB switches are available with different port options, allowing you to connect more than two computers if needed.
6. Can I share a wireless USB printer with two computers?
Yes, you can share a wireless USB printer with two computers by connecting the printer to the wireless network and following the network printer sharing method.
7. Do both computers need to be turned on to print?
Yes, for both USB switch and network printer sharing methods, the computer with the printer connected must be turned on for the other computer to print.
8. Can I share a printer between computers without an active internet connection?
Yes, network printer sharing works solely through the local network, and an internet connection is not required.
9. Can I share a USB printer with computers running different operating systems?
Yes, as long as the printer drivers are available for each operating system, you can share a USB printer between computers running different operating systems.
10. Can I share a USB printer with computers located in different physical locations?
No, USB printer sharing methods require the computers to be connected within the same local network.
11. Can I share a USB printer over an Ethernet connection?
Yes, you can connect a USB printer to an Ethernet print server, which allows you to share the printer over an Ethernet connection.
12. Can I share a USB printer with mobile devices?
In most cases, USB printers cannot be directly shared with mobile devices. However, you can often connect them through a computer and use mobile printing apps or cloud services.