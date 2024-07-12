How to set up HDMI arc on LG tv?

Setting up HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) on your LG TV enables you to enjoy high-quality audio output through a single HDMI cable, eliminating the need for separate audio cables. Whether you want to connect your soundbar, home theater system, or AV receiver, the HDMI ARC feature simplifies your audio setup. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to set up HDMI ARC on your LG TV.
Step 1: Check Compatibility
Before proceeding, ensure that your LG TV and the device you wish to connect to it (e.g., soundbar) support HDMI ARC.
Step 2: Connect the HDMI Cable
1. Locate the HDMI ARC port on both your LG TV and the external device.
2. Connect one end of the HDMI cable to the HDMI ARC port on your LG TV.
3. Connect the other end of the HDMI cable to the HDMI ARC port on your external device.
Step 3: Adjust TV Sound Settings
1. Turn on your LG TV and the external device.
2. On your LG TV remote, press the “Settings” button.
3. Navigate to the “Sound” or “Audio” settings.
4. Look for the “Sound Out” or “Sound Output” option and select it.
5. Choose the “HDMI ARC” or “ARC” option to enable it as the audio output.
6. Save the changes and exit the settings menu.
Step 4: Adjust External Device Sound Settings
Check the user manual of the connected device to find the specific steps for enabling HDMI ARC. Typically, you need to navigate to the device’s settings menu, choose the “Audio” or “Sound” settings, and select the HDMI ARC as the audio input.
Step 5: Test the Connection
To ensure that the HDMI ARC setup is functioning correctly, play audio or media on the external device. The sound should be transmitted through the LG TV’s speakers or the connected soundbar/home theater system.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. What if my LG TV doesn’t have an HDMI ARC port?
If your LG TV lacks an HDMI ARC port, you can use an optical digital audio cable to connect the TV to the external device.
2. Why is HDMI ARC not working on my LG TV?
Check if both your LG TV and the external device have HDMI ARC support. Additionally, ensure that the HDMI cable used is HDMI ARC enabled. Sometimes, adjusting the TV and external device”s sound settings or performing a software update might resolve the issue.
3. Can I use HDMI ARC with any soundbar or home theater system?
Yes, HDMI ARC is compatible with most modern soundbars and home theater systems. Just ensure that the connected device supports HDMI ARC.
4. Can I use HDMI ARC to transmit video signals?
No, HDMI ARC is solely designed for audio transmission and doesn’t transmit video signals. For video transmission, use a separate HDMI cable or other appropriate connections.
5. Is HDMI ARC better than optical or coaxial audio connections?
HDMI ARC is superior to optical or coaxial connections as it allows for higher-quality audio formats, such as Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD. It also simplifies the setup by combining audio and video into a single cable.
6. Can I connect multiple devices to the HDMI ARC port?
No, the HDMI ARC port typically allows connection with only one external device, such as a soundbar or AV receiver. If you want to connect multiple devices, consider using an HDMI switcher or an AV receiver with multiple HDMI inputs.
7. Does HDMI ARC support surround sound?
Yes, HDMI ARC supports various surround sound formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. However, ensure that both your LG TV and the connected device support the desired surround sound format.
8. Do I need a specific HDMI cable for HDMI ARC?
While HDMI ARC works with most HDMI cables, it is recommended to use a high-speed HDMI cable that supports ARC capabilities for optimal performance.
9. Can I control the external device with my LG TV remote?
Yes, HDMI ARC allows you to control certain functions of the connected external device, such as volume adjustment, using your LG TV remote. However, this feature depends on the compatibility of both the TV and the device.
10. What HDMI version do I need for HDMI ARC?
HDMI ARC is supported by HDMI version 1.4 and above. However, it is always beneficial to use the latest HDMI version for improved audio and video capabilities.
11. Why is the sound out of sync when using HDMI ARC?
If you experience audio/video synchronization issues, check if your LG TV has a “Delay” or “Audio Sync” option in the audio settings menu. Adjust the delay until the audio and video are in sync.
12. Can I disable HDMI ARC?
Yes, you can disable HDMI ARC by changing the audio output settings on your LG TV. Simply select a different audio output option, such as TV speakers or an external audio system connected through a different port.