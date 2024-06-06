How to set up audiobox USB 96?

Setting up your Audiobox USB 96 is a straightforward process that will have you up and running in no time. This article will guide you through the necessary steps to get started with your audio interface.
What is an Audiobox USB 96?
The Audiobox USB 96 is a compact and versatile audio interface that allows you to connect microphones, instruments, and speakers to your computer. It provides high-quality audio recording and playback capabilities, making it an ideal tool for home studios and professional musicians alike.
Requirements
Before setting up your Audiobox USB 96, ensure you have the following:
1. A computer with an available USB port.
2. The Audiobox USB 96 device and its included USB cable.
3. Audio input sources such as microphones or instruments.
4. A pair of headphones or speakers for audio output.
Setting Up the Audiobox USB 96
To set up your Audiobox USB 96, follow these steps:
1. **Connect the USB cable**: Take the USB cable included with the Audiobox USB 96 and plug one end into the USB port on the back of the audio interface. Plug the other end into an available USB port on your computer.
2. **Plug in audio sources**: Connect your microphones or instruments to the Audiobox USB 96 using appropriate cables. For XLR microphones, use XLR cables, and for instruments, use 1/4″ cables. Plug the respective ends into the inputs on the front panel of the Audiobox.
3. **Connect headphones or speakers**: Plug your headphones or speakers into the audio output on the front panel of the Audiobox. You can use either the 1/4″ headphone jack or the stereo 1/4″ line outputs, depending on your audio setup.
4. **Power on the Audiobox USB 96**: Press the power button on the front panel of the Audiobox USB 96. The device will light up, indicating that it is receiving power.
5. **Install drivers (if required)**: In most cases, your computer will automatically recognize the Audiobox USB 96 and install the necessary drivers. However, if your computer prompts you to install drivers or you encounter any issues, visit the PreSonus website and download the appropriate drivers for your operating system.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use the Audiobox USB 96 with both Windows and Mac systems?
Yes, the Audiobox USB 96 is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems, ensuring versatility across different setups.
2. What is the purpose of the MIDI input and output on the Audiobox?
The MIDI input and output on the Audiobox allow you to connect MIDI keyboards, controllers, and other devices that communicate using the MIDI protocol.
3. Does the Audiobox require an external power supply?
No, the Audiobox USB 96 is bus-powered, meaning it draws power directly from your computer via the USB connection. It does not require an external power supply.
4. How many inputs and outputs does the Audiobox USB 96 have?
The Audiobox USB 96 features two combo inputs (XLR and 1/4″), two line outputs, a headphone output, and MIDI input/output.
5. Can I connect studio monitors directly to the Audiobox?
Yes, you can connect your studio monitors to either the headphone output or the line outputs on the front panel of the Audiobox.
6. Does the Audiobox USB 96 come with any recording software?
Yes, the Audiobox USB 96 comes bundled with PreSonus Studio One Artist software, a powerful digital audio workstation (DAW) that allows you to record, mix, and produce music.
7. Can I connect multiple microphones to the Audiobox?
Yes, you can connect multiple microphones to the Audiobox using a mixer or a microphone preamp with multiple outputs. However, note that the Audiobox USB 96 only has two combo inputs.
8. Is the Audiobox USB 96 compatible with third-party recording software?
Yes, the Audiobox USB 96 is compatible with most third-party recording software, including popular options like Ableton Live, Pro Tools, and Logic Pro.
9. How do I adjust the input and output levels on the Audiobox?
You can adjust the input and output levels using the gain knobs located on the front panel of the Audiobox. The input gain controls the volume of the audio coming into the device, while the main output controls the volume of the audio going out.
10. Can I use the Audiobox without headphones or speakers?
While it’s possible to use the Audiobox USB 96 without headphones or speakers, it’s highly recommended to connect a monitoring device to ensure accurate audio monitoring during recording and playback.
11. Can I use the Audiobox USB 96 for live performances?
Yes, the Audiobox USB 96 can be used for live performances. Its compact size and reliable performance make it suitable for small gigs or home studio setups.
12. Is the Audiobox USB 96 compatible with high-impedance instruments?
Yes, the Audiobox USB 96 has dedicated 1/4″ instrument inputs that can handle high-impedance instruments such as electric guitars and basses, providing optimal signal quality.