How to set up a ps4 external hard drive?

If you are an avid gamer and own a PlayStation 4 (PS4), you might have encountered the frustrating issue of running out of storage space. Fortunately, the PS4 offers the option to connect an external hard drive, allowing you to expand your storage capacity and install more games. In this article, we will guide you through the process of setting up a PS4 external hard drive, so you can get back to gaming without worrying about space.
What You Will Need
Before we dive into the steps, it’s important to gather everything you need to set up your PS4 external hard drive. Here’s a list of items you should have:
1. A compatible external hard drive: Make sure your hard drive is in the right format and meets the necessary specifications. The PS4 supports USB 3.0 drives with a storage capacity between 250 GB and 8 TB.
2. A USB cable: You’ll need a USB cable to connect the external hard drive to your PS4.
3. PS4 console: Obviously, you’ll need your PS4 console to complete the setup process.
Step-by-Step Guide
Now, let’s get into the nitty-gritty of setting up your PS4 external hard drive. Follow these steps:
1. Format the External Hard Drive
Connect the external hard drive to your PS4 using the USB cable. Then, go to the “Settings” menu on your PS4 and navigate to the “Devices” section. Find the “USB Storage Devices” option and select it. Choose your external hard drive from the list and click on the “Format as Extended Storage” option. Confirm the format and wait for the process to complete.
2. Transfer Games and Apps
After formatting the external hard drive, your PS4 will restart. Once it’s up and running again, you can start transferring games and apps to your new storage. Go to the “Settings” menu, select “Storage,” and then choose “System Storage.” From there, select the games or apps you want to move, click on the “Options” button on your controller, and choose “Move to Extended Storage.” Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the transfers.
3. Set the External Hard Drive as Your Default Storage
To make your PS4 automatically install new games and apps on the external hard drive, you need to set it as the default storage. Head to the “Settings” menu, select “Storage,” and then choose “Extended Storage.” Finally, click on the “Options” button on your controller and select “Set as Default Storage.” From now on, any new downloads will be automatically saved on your external hard drive.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Which hard drive formats are compatible with the PS4?
The PS4 supports the exFAT and FAT32 formats. However, it’s recommended to use exFAT for better compatibility and support for larger file sizes.
2. Can I connect multiple external hard drives to my PS4?
No, you can only connect one external hard drive to your PS4 at a time.
3. Can I use the external hard drive for other purposes outside my PS4?
Yes, you can use your external hard drive for other storage purposes. Just keep in mind that it will need to be reformatted if you want to use it again with your PS4.
4. What happens if I unplug the external hard drive while my PS4 is running?
Safely eject the external hard drive before disconnecting it to avoid data corruption or loss.
5. Can I install games directly to the external hard drive?
Yes, after setting the external hard drive as your default storage, new games and apps will be automatically installed there.
6. Can I use an SSD as an external hard drive for my PS4?
Yes, SSDs are compatible with the PS4, and they can improve loading times and overall performance.
7. Can I use a portable external hard drive?
Absolutely! Portable external hard drives are convenient and work perfectly fine with your PS4.
8. Can I still use my external hard drive if it’s connected to another PS4?
The external hard drive will need to be reformatted if you want to use it on another PS4 console.
9. Can I use the external hard drive with both PS4 and PC?
Yes, you can use the external hard drive with both a PS4 and a PC. However, you may need to reformat it when switching between the two systems.
10. What if my external hard drive doesn’t show up on my PS4?
Ensure that your external hard drive is properly connected, formatted correctly, and meets the required specifications.
11. How long does it take to format the external hard drive?
The formatting process should only take a few minutes, but it may vary depending on the size and speed of your hard drive.
12. Can I use a hub to connect multiple external hard drives to my PS4?
While it is possible to connect multiple external hard drives using a USB hub, it may cause compatibility issues or slower transfer speeds. It’s recommended to connect each drive directly to the PS4.