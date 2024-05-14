**How to set HDMI as default on Sony Bravia TV?**
Setting HDMI as the default input on your Sony Bravia TV ensures that you can seamlessly connect your favorite devices and enjoy a superior viewing experience. The process is quite simple and can be done in just a few easy steps. In this article, we will guide you through the process of setting HDMI as the default input on your Sony Bravia TV.
To set HDMI as the default input on your Sony Bravia TV, follow these steps:
Step 1: Begin by turning on your Sony Bravia TV and finding the “Home” button on your remote control. Press the “Home” button to access the home menu.
Step 2: Use the arrow keys on your remote control to navigate to the “Settings” icon. It is usually represented as a gear or a toolbox. Once you find it, press the “Enter” button to access the settings menu.
Step 3: Within the settings menu, locate and click on the “External Inputs” option. This allows you to manage the input sources of your Sony Bravia TV.
Step 4: In the “External Inputs” menu, you will find a list of available input sources. Using the arrow keys, navigate to the HDMI input you want to set as the default. Once highlighted, press the “Options” button on your remote control.
Step 5: A drop-down menu will appear with various options. Scroll down to find the “Set as default” option and select it by pressing the “Enter” button.
**That’s it! You have successfully set HDMI as the default input on your Sony Bravia TV.**
Now, let’s take a look at some frequently asked questions about setting HDMI as default on Sony Bravia TVs:
FAQs:
1. How many HDMI inputs does a Sony Bravia TV typically have?
Most Sony Bravia TVs come equipped with multiple HDMI inputs, usually ranging from two to four, depending on the model.
2. Can I change the default HDMI input on my Sony Bravia TV from the mobile app?
No, the default HDMI input can only be changed from the TV’s settings menu using the remote control.
3. What do I do if my Sony Bravia TV doesn’t have an “External Inputs” option?
If your Sony Bravia TV doesn’t have an “External Inputs” option in the settings menu, make sure you have connected a device to at least one HDMI port. This option may be hidden if no devices are connected.
4. How do I switch between HDMI inputs on my Sony Bravia TV?
To switch between HDMI inputs on your Sony Bravia TV, simply press the “Input” or “Source” button on your remote control. A list of available input sources will be displayed, allowing you to select the desired HDMI input.
5. Can I set a different default HDMI input for each HDMI port?
No, you can only set one HDMI input as the default on your Sony Bravia TV. However, you can manually switch to different HDMI inputs using your remote control.
6. Will setting HDMI as the default input affect other devices connected to different inputs?
No, setting HDMI as the default input on your Sony Bravia TV will only impact the selected HDMI input. Other devices connected to different inputs will remain unaffected.
7. How do I know which HDMI port is currently set as the default input?
On most Sony Bravia TVs, the HDMI port that is set as the default input will be indicated by a small icon or label on the screen when you change inputs.
8. Can I set a non-HDMI input (such as Component or Composite) as the default?
No, you can only set HDMI inputs as the default on a Sony Bravia TV. Other types of inputs cannot be designated as the default.
9. Do I need to repeat the process if I unplug the HDMI cable from the default input?
If you unplug the HDMI cable from the default input, the TV will automatically switch to the next available active input. However, once you reconnect the HDMI cable, you may need to follow the steps again if you want to set it as the default input.
10. Can I set HDMI as the default input on older Sony Bravia TV models?
Yes, the process of setting HDMI as the default input is similar across most Sony Bravia TV models, regardless of their age.
11. How do I reset the default input on my Sony Bravia TV?
To reset the default input on your Sony Bravia TV, navigate to the “Settings” menu, choose “External Inputs,” and select the desired input. Then, click on the “Set as default” option to confirm the reset.
12. Can I set HDMI as the default input without using the remote control?
While it is highly recommended to use the remote control for easy navigation, some Sony Bravia TVs may offer limited control through the buttons located on the side or bottom of the TV panel. However, specific functionalities may vary across different models, so referring to the user manual is advisable.