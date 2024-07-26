How to set external hard drive as default Windows 10?

External hard drives are a great way to expand your storage capacity and keep important files securely backed up. By default, Windows 10 saves files and programs to the internal hard drive, which can quickly consume its space. However, with a few simple steps, you can set your external hard drive as the default storage location for Windows 10. This article will guide you through the process, ensuring that your files are stored where you want them to be.
Setting the External Hard Drive as Default
The process of setting your external hard drive as the default storage location involves changing the default Save locations in Windows 10. Here are the steps to follow:
Step 1: Connect and Recognize the External Hard Drive
Make sure your external hard drive is properly connected to your computer and that Windows 10 recognizes it. You can check this by opening File Explorer and confirming that the external hard drive appears as a separate drive under “This PC” or “My Computer.”
Step 2: Open the System Settings
Click on the Start menu and select the gear icon to open the System Settings. Alternatively, you can press the Windows key + I simultaneously to open the Settings directly.
Step 3: Access the Storage Settings
In the System Settings, locate and click on the “System” category, and then choose the “Storage” option from the left sidebar.
Step 4: Change the Default Save Locations
Scroll down until you find the “Save Locations” section. Click on each drop-down menu under the different file types (Documents, Music, Pictures, and Videos) and choose the corresponding folder on your external hard drive where you want your files to be saved. Windows will automatically save future files of each type to the selected folder on the external hard drive.
Step 5: Apply the Changes
Once you have selected the desired folders on the external hard drive, click on the “Apply” button at the bottom. Windows will ask if you want to move the existing files to the new locations, so make sure to choose the appropriate option based on your preferences.
FAQs
1. Can I set different folders on the external hard drive for different file types?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to customize the default save locations separately for Documents, Music, Pictures, and Videos, allowing you to organize your files effectively.
2. Will changing the default save location affect existing files on my internal hard drive?
No, changing the default save location will only affect future files and programs. Existing files and programs will remain on their original locations unless you choose to move them.
3. Can I set the external hard drive as the default location for new programs?
Unfortunately, Windows does not provide an option to set the external hard drive as the default installation location for new programs. You would need to manually select the external hard drive during the installation process.
4. Will Windows prompt me to choose the save location every time I save a file?
No, once you set the external hard drive as the default save location for each file type, Windows will automatically save new files to the selected folders without prompting you for a location.
5. Can I revert to the original internal hard drive save locations?
Yes, you can revert to the original save locations by following the same instructions and choosing the folders on your internal hard drive instead of the external.
6. Is it necessary to keep the external hard drive connected at all times?
Keeping the external hard drive connected is not mandatory, but if you disconnect it, Windows will revert to saving files in their default locations on the internal hard drive.
7. Will this setting affect all user accounts on my computer?
No, the change in default save locations will only affect the user account from which you made the changes. Other user accounts on the same computer will maintain their own default save locations.
8. Can I set a folder on an external hard drive as the default download location for web browsers?
Yes, most web browsers allow you to customize the download location. Simply go to your browser settings and choose the desired folder on the external hard drive.
9. Can I set different external hard drives for different file types?
Windows 10 does not provide an option to set different external hard drives for different file types. The default save location settings will apply to all file types.
10. Can I set a network-attached storage (NAS) device as the default save location?
Yes, if your network-attached storage device is properly connected and recognized by Windows 10, you can set it as the default save location by following the same steps described earlier.
11. Do I need administrator privileges to change the default save location?
Yes, you need to have administrator privileges to access and modify the default save location settings in Windows 10.
12. Can I use an external hard drive as the default save location for apps from the Microsoft Store?
No, the Microsoft Store apps are bound to the internal hard drive and cannot be set to install or save data on an external hard drive by default. The installation location is determined by the app developer.