How to set ethernet connection as primary?

Setting Ethernet connection as the primary network connection is essential for running a stable and reliable internet connection. Whether you’re experiencing connectivity issues or simply prefer a wired connection, the following steps will guide you through the process of setting Ethernet as your primary network connection.
Step 1: Access Network Settings
Begin by accessing the network settings on your device. This can usually be done by clicking on the network icon in the system tray or by navigating to the network settings section in the control panel.
Step 2: Open Network and Internet Settings
Once you’re in the network settings, locate and open the “Network and Internet Settings” section. Here, you’ll find various network-related options.
Step 3: Go to Change Adapter Options
Within the “Network and Internet Settings” section, look for an option called “Change adapter options” and click on it. This will open a window displaying all your network adapters.
Step 4: Identify the Ethernet Connection
In the “Network Connections” window, locate the Ethernet connection. It is usually labeled as “Ethernet” or “Local Area Connection.” Identify the correct Ethernet connection by checking its current status or by unplugging and replugging the Ethernet cable and observing which connection gets activated.
Step 5: Set Ethernet as Primary
Now that you’ve identified the Ethernet connection, right-click on it and select “Properties” from the context menu. In the properties window, find and select the “Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4)” option and click on the “Properties” button.
Step 6: Set Ethernet Connection as Primary
In the “Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4) Properties” window, click on the “Advanced” button. In the subsequent window, uncheck the option that says “Automatic metric,” and enter “1” as the “Interface metric” value. Finally, click “OK” to save the changes.
Step 7: Reboot Your Device
After making these changes, it is recommended to reboot your device for the settings to take effect. Once your system restarts, the Ethernet connection should be set as the primary network connection.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I have both Wi-Fi and Ethernet connected at the same time?
Yes, you can have both Wi-Fi and Ethernet connected simultaneously. However, to ensure that Ethernet is set as the primary connection, its network priority needs to be higher than Wi-Fi.
2. How can I change the network priority of adapters on my Windows device?
You can change the network priority by following the steps mentioned above, specifically in Step 6, where you set the Ethernet connection as the primary by adjusting its metric value.
3. Will setting Ethernet as the primary connection improve my internet speed?
Setting Ethernet as the primary connection won’t directly improve your internet speed. However, it can provide a more stable and reliable connection compared to wireless networks, resulting in consistent speeds.
4. Will my device switch automatically to Ethernet when it’s connected?
Most modern devices are designed to prioritize Ethernet connections when they detect one. However, it is still advisable to check your network settings and ensure the Ethernet connection is set as the primary.
5. How can I prioritize Ethernet connection on a Mac?
On a Mac, navigate to the “Network” section in “System Preferences,” select the Ethernet connection, open “Advanced” settings, and move Ethernet to the top of the list in the “Service Order” tab.
6. Can I use both Ethernet and Wi-Fi together to increase my internet speed?
No, using both Ethernet and Wi-Fi together will not directly increase your internet speed. However, having both connections can provide redundancy and failover capabilities.
7. Do I need to disable Wi-Fi after setting Ethernet as the primary connection?
It is not necessary to disable Wi-Fi after setting Ethernet as the primary connection. However, doing so can avoid any potential conflicts or unnecessary network switching.
8. Will setting Ethernet as primary disable my Wi-Fi connection?
No, setting Ethernet as the primary connection will not disable your Wi-Fi connection. You will still be able to use Wi-Fi if needed, but the Ethernet connection will be given priority.
9. How can I troubleshoot Ethernet connectivity issues?
If you experience connectivity issues with Ethernet, try rebooting your device, restarting the router, updating Ethernet drivers, or changing the Ethernet cable if necessary.
10. Can I set Ethernet as the primary connection on mobile devices?
Setting Ethernet as the primary connection is typically not available on mobile devices as they often rely solely on wireless connections. However, some Android devices may support Ethernet connection via USB adapters.
11. What do I do if my Ethernet connection is not recognized by the device?
If your device does not recognize the Ethernet connection, make sure the Ethernet cable is securely plugged in, check if the Ethernet port is functioning correctly, and update the Ethernet drivers if necessary.
12. Will setting Ethernet as the primary connection affect network settings on other devices?
No, setting Ethernet as the primary connection on one device will not affect the network settings of other connected devices. Each device operates independently and can have its network settings configured separately.
By following the steps outlined above, you can easily set your Ethernet connection as the primary network connection, ensuring a stable and reliable internet connection.