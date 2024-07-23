How to send audio through HDMI Windows 10?

If you are trying to connect your Windows 10 PC to an external display or TV through an HDMI cable, you might encounter the issue of sound not being transmitted along with the video. This can be frustrating, especially when you want to enjoy a movie, play games, or give a presentation. However, fear not! We have put together a step-by-step guide on how to send audio through HDMI in Windows 10.
How to send audio through HDMI in Windows 10:
1. Connect your PC to the external display or TV using an HDMI cable.
2. Right-click on the volume icon in the System Tray located at the bottom right corner of the screen.
3. Click on “Open Sound settings” to open the Sound settings in the Windows Settings app.
4. In the new window that opens, scroll down to the “Related Settings” section and click on “Sound Control Panel.”
5. The Sound properties window will now appear. Navigate to the “Playback” tab.
6. Look for your HDMI device in the list of playback devices and right-click on it.
7. Select “Set as Default Device” from the context menu that appears. This will set the HDMI device as the default audio output.
8. Click on the “Apply” button to save the changes.
Congratulations! You have now successfully sent audio through HDMI in Windows 10. Now, whenever you connect your PC to an external display or TV using HDMI, the sound will be transmitted along with the video.
FAQs:
1. Why can’t I hear audio through HDMI in Windows 10?
There can be various reasons for this, such as outdated drivers, incorrect settings, or faulty hardware connections.
2. How do I update my audio drivers?
To update your audio drivers, you can visit the manufacturer’s website of your PC or sound card and download the latest drivers from there.
3. Why isn’t my HDMI device listed in the playback devices?
This could be due to incompatible or faulty drivers. Try updating your drivers or reinstalling them.
4. What if the HDMI device is listed but flagged as “Not Plugged In”?
In such cases, check the HDMI cable connections and ensure it is securely plugged in. It might also be worth trying a different HDMI cable to rule out any cable issues.
5. Can I have audio output through both HDMI and my PC’s speakers simultaneously?
Yes, it is possible. In the Sound properties window, select your HDMI device and click on the “Set Default” button to make it the default audio output. Then, select your PC’s speakers and click on the “Set Default” button for those as well.
6. How do I adjust the volume of my HDMI audio?
You can adjust the volume of your HDMI audio by using the volume controls on your TV or external display. Alternatively, you can use the volume mixer in Windows 10 to control the overall volume of your system, including HDMI audio.
7. The sound is still not working. What else can I try?
Ensure that the HDMI cable is functioning properly by testing it with another device. Additionally, try restarting your PC and the external display or TV.
8. Why is there a delay in audio when using HDMI?
Audio delay can occur due to various factors such as signal processing, HDMI handshake, or external devices. Check if there are any audio delay settings on your TV or external display and adjust them accordingly.
9. Can I send audio through HDMI to a projector?
Yes, HDMI audio can also be sent to a projector as long as it has built-in speakers or audio output capabilities. Simply connect your PC to the projector using an HDMI cable.
10. Is HDMI the only option to send audio to an external display?
No, HDMI is not the only option. You can also use other audio connections such as DisplayPort, DVI, or VGA, depending on the available ports on your PC and external display.
11. What if I don’t have an HDMI port on my PC?
If your PC doesn’t have an HDMI port, you can use an adapter or converter to connect your PC to the external display using a different video and audio output, such as VGA or DVI.
12. Can I send audio through HDMI on a laptop?
Yes, the process is the same for laptops as well. Connect your laptop to the external display or TV using an HDMI cable and follow the steps mentioned above to send audio through HDMI in Windows 10.