Many computer users often need to boot their systems from a USB drive, whether it is to install a new operating system, run diagnostic tools, or recover their system from a backup. But how exactly do you select USB in the boot menu? In this article, we will guide you through the process and address related FAQ’s along the way.
How to Select USB in Boot Menu?
When you want to boot your computer from a USB drive, you need to access the boot menu during startup. The exact key or combination of keys required to access the boot menu depends on your computer’s manufacturer. However, it is typically one of the function keys (F1, F2, F12) or the escape key (ESC). Upon startup, keep pressing the indicated key(s) until the boot menu appears on your screen. Within the boot menu, locate and select the USB drive from the list of available boot options. Once you have highlighted the USB option, press the enter key to confirm your selection. Your computer will then boot from the USB drive.
What is a boot menu?
A boot menu is a built-in software interface that allows users to select from which device they want to boot their computer.
How do I know which key to press to access the boot menu?
The key or combination of keys required to access the boot menu is typically displayed on the initial boot screen. You can also look up the specific key(s) in the computer’s user manual or by searching on the manufacturer’s website.
What if my computer doesn’t display the key(s) to access the boot menu?
In some cases, the key(s) to access the boot menu may not be displayed on the boot screen. If this happens, try pressing and holding the power button to turn off your computer. Then, turn it back on and immediately press the key(s) required to access the boot menu. If that doesn’t work, consult your computer’s user manual or the manufacturer’s website for further instructions.
Are there other ways to select USB in the boot menu?
Yes, in some cases, you can access the boot menu by going into the computer’s BIOS or UEFI settings. To do this, restart your computer and press the key(s) indicated on the screen to enter the BIOS/UEFI setup. Once inside, navigate to the boot options section and change the boot priority to give the USB drive priority over the hard drive. Save your changes and exit the BIOS/UEFI settings. The computer will now boot from the USB drive.
Why is the USB option not appearing in the boot menu?
If the USB option is not appearing in the boot menu, it could be due to various reasons. Ensure that the USB drive is properly connected to your computer and that it contains a bootable operating system or required files. Additionally, some computers have a secure boot feature that prevents booting from external devices by default. In such cases, you may need to disable secure boot in the BIOS/UEFI settings.
Can I use any USB drive to boot my computer?
Not all USB drives can be used for booting. To boot your computer from a USB drive, it must be bootable, which means it needs to have a proper boot sector and contain the necessary files. You can either create a bootable USB drive using specialized software or obtain one from a trusted source.
Can I select USB in the boot menu on a Mac?
Yes, Mac computers also have a boot menu that allows you to select USB as a boot option. To access the boot menu on a Mac, restart your computer and immediately press and hold the option (or alt) key until the boot menu appears. From there, you can select the USB drive and proceed with the boot process.
Can I use the boot menu to boot from a CD or DVD?
Yes, just like booting from a USB drive, you can use the boot menu to boot from a CD or DVD. The process is similar – insert the bootable disc into your computer’s optical drive, access the boot menu, and select the appropriate option.
What if I accidentally select the wrong device in the boot menu?
If you accidentally select the wrong device in the boot menu, your computer will try to boot from that device and may display an error if it fails. In such cases, restart your computer, access the boot menu again, and select the correct device to boot from.
Can I change the default boot device without using the boot menu?
Yes, you can change the default boot device in the BIOS or UEFI settings. By modifying the boot priority order, you can set the desired device (such as a USB drive) as the default boot option. This will allow your computer to automatically boot from the chosen device without needing to access the boot menu every time.