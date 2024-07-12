**How to select multiple items on Mac keyboard?**
Selecting multiple items on a Mac keyboard is a useful skill that can save you time and make your workflow more efficient. Whether you need to copy, move, or delete multiple files or folders, knowing how to select them all at once can be a real time-saver. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to select multiple items on your Mac keyboard.
1. Start by opening the folder or location where your files or folders are located.
2. Click on the first item you want to select and hold down the Command (⌘) key on your Mac keyboard.
3. While holding down the Command key, click on each additional item you want to select. As you click on each item, they will be highlighted, indicating that they are selected.
4. Once you have selected all the items you need, release the Command key.
5. You can now perform various actions on the selected items, such as copying, moving, or deleting them, based on your needs.
6. To deselect specific items from your selection, simply hold down the Command key again and click on the items you want to remove from the selection.
7. To deselect all the selected items at once, you can either click outside the selection box or press the Escape (Esc) key on your keyboard.
8. It’s important to note that you can also use other keyboard shortcuts to select multiple items on your Mac. For example, you can use the Shift key in combination with the arrow keys to select a range of items in a list.
9. Another handy keyboard shortcut is using the Command key in combination with the letter “A” (⌘+A) to select all items in a folder or window.
10. If you have a continuous list of items and want to select all items between two specific points, click on the first item, hold down the Shift key, and then click on the last item in the range. This will select all the items in between as well.
11. In situations where you have a large number of items scattered throughout a folder, you can use the Command key to individually select the items you want. Press and hold the Command key, and then click on each item, even if they are not in sequential order.
12. Additionally, you can make use of the Command key in combination with the mouse or trackpad to select multiple items. Click on the first item, hold down the Command key, and drag the cursor over the items you want to select. Upon releasing the Command key, the selected items will remain highlighted.
FAQs:
1. How can I select multiple items if they are not adjacent?
To select non-adjacent items, press and hold the Command key while clicking on each item you want to select.
2. Can I use the Shift key to select multiple items in a continuous range?
Yes, you can. Click on the first item, hold down the Shift key, and then click on the last item in the range to select all the items in between.
3. What if I accidentally deselect an item from my selection?
Simply hold down the Command key again and click on the item you want to reselect.
4. Can I select all items in a folder or window with a single keyboard shortcut?
Yes, you can use the Command key in combination with the letter “A” (⌘+A) to select all items in a folder or window.
5. What if I want to cancel the current selection?
To deselect everything and start fresh, click outside the selection box or press the Escape (Esc) key on your keyboard.
6. Can I use the Command key with the mouse or trackpad to select multiple items?
Absolutely! Hold down the Command key, click on the first item, drag the cursor over the items you want to select, and then release the Command key.
7. Is there a limit to the number of items I can select at once?
No, there is no set limit to the number of items you can select at once. You can select as many items as your system can handle.
8. Can I select items in different folders at the same time?
Unfortunately, you can only select multiple items within the same folder or window. You would need to repeat the selection process for items in different folders.
9. Can I select items using a combination of the Command and Control keys?
No, the Control key is not used for selecting multiple items. It is primarily used for right-clicking or opening contextual menus.
10. Does the Mac keyboard support other languages for selecting multiple items?
Yes, regardless of the language settings on your Mac, the keyboard shortcuts for selecting multiple items remain the same.
11. Can I select items on my Mac using an external keyboard?
Yes, you can use an external keyboard connected to your Mac to select multiple items using the same keyboard shortcuts.
12. What if I want to make a different kind of selection, like a circular selection or a random pattern?
Currently, Mac OS does not support circular or pattern-based selections. You would need to use Command key combinations or manually select items for such cases.