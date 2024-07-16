How to see what USB devices are connected Windows 10?

Windows 10 provides a simple and intuitive way to view all the USB devices connected to your computer. Whether you need to identify a specific device or want to ensure all your peripherals are properly recognized, you can easily access this information through various methods. In this article, we will guide you on how to see what USB devices are connected in Windows 10 and answer some related FAQs to help you troubleshoot any USB device-related issues.
Method 1: Using Device Manager
The Device Manager in Windows 10 offers a comprehensive list of all the devices connected to your computer. To access it, follow these steps:
1. Open the Start menu and type “Device Manager.”
2. Click on the “Device Manager” search result to launch the application.
3. In the Device Manager window, scroll down and locate the “Universal Serial Bus controllers” category.
4. Expand this category by clicking on the arrow icon beside it.
5. You will now see a list of all the USB devices connected to your computer.
Method 2: Taskbar Notification Area
Windows 10 also provides a quick and convenient way to view USB devices via the taskbar notification area. To utilize this method:
1. Locate the small upward arrow icon in the taskbar notification area, usually located at the bottom-right corner of your screen.
2. Click on the arrow icon to expand the hidden icons.
3. Look for the “Safely Remove Hardware and Eject Media” icon, which resembles a USB connector.
4. Click on this icon to view a list of USB devices currently connected to your computer.
Method 3: PowerShell Command
If you prefer using command-line tools, Windows PowerShell offers a simple command to display all connected USB devices. Follow the steps below:
1. Open the Start menu and search for “Windows PowerShell.”
2. Right-click on the “Windows PowerShell” search result and select “Run as administrator.”
3. In the PowerShell window, type or paste the following command:
Get-PnpDevice | Where-Object {$_.DeviceID -like "*USB*"} | Select-Object FriendlyName, DeviceID
4. Press Enter to execute the command.
5. The PowerShell output will display the friendly names and device IDs of all USB devices connected to your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use these methods to see which USB ports are currently in use?
No, the methods explained above only display the USB devices connected to your computer, not the specific ports they are connected to.
2. Why can’t I see my USB device in the Device Manager?
If your USB device is not visible in the Device Manager, try reconnecting it or restarting your computer. If the issue persists, it may indicate a problem with the device itself or its driver.
3. How can I identify an unknown USB device in Windows 10?
In Device Manager, look for any devices with a yellow exclamation mark or labeled as “Unknown device.” Right-click on the device, select “Properties,” and then go to the “Details” tab. From the drop-down menu, choose “Hardware Ids” to obtain the device’s hardware identifier, which can be used to search for drivers online.
4. Can I safely remove a USB device directly from the Device Manager?
No, it is not recommended to remove a USB device from the Device Manager. Always use the “Safely Remove Hardware” feature from the taskbar notification area to safely disconnect your USB devices.
5. How do I reinstall a USB device driver?
In the Device Manager, right-click on the USB device that requires a driver reinstall, select “Uninstall device,” and then restart your computer. Windows will automatically attempt to reinstall the driver upon reboot.
6. Is there a shortcut key to quickly access Device Manager?
Yes, you can use the shortcut key combination “Windows key + X” to open a menu that includes a direct link to the Device Manager.
7. Can I gather additional information about connected USB devices?
Yes, by right-clicking on a USB device in the Device Manager and selecting “Properties,” you can access detailed information such as the device’s manufacturer, driver version, and more.
8. Does Windows 10 support USB 3.0 devices?
Yes, Windows 10 fully supports USB 3.0 devices. However, for optimal performance, ensure that the USB 3.0 ports on your computer are functioning correctly and have the appropriate drivers installed.
9. Can I rename USB devices in Windows 10?
No, Windows 10 does not provide a built-in feature to rename USB devices. The device names are generally assigned by the manufacturers and cannot be modified easily.
10. How can I troubleshoot USB connectivity issues?
If you are facing issues with USB device recognition or connectivity, try the following: restart your computer, try a different USB port, update your drivers, use a different USB cable, or check the USB device on another computer to verify if it’s functioning properly.
11. Is it possible to disable specific USB ports in Windows 10?
Yes, you can disable specific USB ports through the Device Manager. Right-click on the USB port you wish to disable, select “Disable device,” and confirm your action.
12. Can I connect multiple USB devices simultaneously?
Yes, you can connect multiple USB devices to your Windows 10 computer as long as you have available USB ports. However, keep in mind that connecting too many power-consuming devices may overload your computer’s USB controller.