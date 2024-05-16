How to see what is plugged into USB mac?

If you own a Mac, you might find yourself in a situation where you need to know what devices or peripherals have been connected to your USB ports. Thankfully, there are a few simple methods to accomplish this task.
Method 1: Using the System Information Utility
To see what is plugged into USB Mac, one of the easiest methods is by using the built-in System Information utility. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen.
2. Select “About This Mac” from the drop-down menu.
3. In the window that appears, click on the “System Report…” button.
4. The System Information utility will launch, providing detailed information about your Mac’s hardware and software.
5. In the left-hand sidebar, find and click on “USB” under the “Hardware” section.
6. On the right side of the window, you will see a list of all connected USB devices, along with relevant details such as manufacturer, product ID, and more.
Using this method, you can quickly and easily see what devices are currently connected to your Mac’s USB ports.
Method 2: Using the Terminal
If you prefer using the command line, the Terminal on your Mac provides a way to view information about connected USB devices. Follow these steps:
1. Open the Terminal application, which you can find in the Utilities folder within your Applications folder.
2. Once the Terminal window is open, type the following command:
“`
system_profiler SPUSBDataType
“`
3. Press Enter to execute the command.
4. The system will then display a list of all the USB devices connected to your Mac, including relevant information such as product names, vendor IDs, and serial numbers.
This method offers a quick way to access USB device information without using a graphical interface.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How do I know if a device is plugged into my Mac’s USB port?
You can physically inspect your Mac and check if there are any connected USB devices. Alternatively, you can use the methods mentioned above to view a list of connected USB devices.
2. Can I see information about past USB devices that were connected to my Mac?
Unfortunately, the methods mentioned above only display information about currently connected USB devices. They do not provide a log of past connections.
3. Is it possible to see more detailed information about a specific USB device?
Yes, both the System Information utility and the Terminal command provide detailed information about each connected USB device, including product names, vendor IDs, and serial numbers.
4. Can I see if a USB device is currently active or in use?
No, the methods mentioned above only show whether a USB device is connected to your Mac or not. They do not provide real-time information about the usage or activity status of the device.
5. Will I be able to see internal USB devices using these methods?
No, these methods only display information about external USB devices that are connected to your Mac’s USB ports. Internal USB devices are not visible via these methods.
6. Is there a way to disconnect USB devices from the System Information utility or Terminal?
No, the System Information utility and Terminal commands are read-only tools. They only provide information and do not offer the capability to disconnect USB devices.
7. Can I see USB devices that are connected to a USB hub?
Yes, if you connect a USB hub to your Mac and then connect devices to the hub, both the System Information utility and Terminal command will show the connected USB devices, regardless of whether they are connected directly to your Mac or to a hub.
8. Do I need administrative privileges to view USB device information?
No, you do not need administrative privileges to view USB device information using the System Information utility or the Terminal command.
9. Can I filter the USB device information by type or category?
The System Information utility provides various categories on the left-hand sidebar. You can click on a specific category to filter the displayed USB devices. The Terminal command does not offer specific filtering options.
10. Are there any third-party applications that can display USB device information?
Yes, there are third-party utilities available that offer a more detailed overview of your USB devices. These applications often provide advanced features and may include additional functionality beyond what is offered by the built-in methods.
11. Is it possible to see applied power or charging status of connected USB devices?
Unfortunately, the methods mentioned above do not provide information about the power being applied to USB devices or their charging status.
12. Can I view USB device information on older versions of macOS?
Yes, both methods mentioned above should work on older versions of macOS, although the visual appearance of the System Information utility may vary slightly depending on the version.
With these methods at your disposal, you can easily keep track of all the devices that have been plugged into your Mac’s USB ports and access relevant information when needed.