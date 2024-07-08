How to see CPU temperature Windows 10?
One of the key indicators of a computer’s health is its CPU temperature. Monitoring the temperature of your CPU can help prevent overheating issues and optimize performance. Here’s how you can check your CPU temperature in Windows 10:
1. **Use third-party software:** There are several third-party applications available that can help you monitor your CPU temperature. Popular options include Core Temp, HWMonitor, and SpeedFan. Simply download and install one of these programs, and you’ll be able to see your CPU temperature in real time.
2. **Check BIOS:** You can also check your CPU temperature through your computer’s BIOS. Restart your computer and enter the BIOS settings by pressing the appropriate key (usually F2, F10, or Del) during startup. Look for a hardware monitoring section where you can find your CPU temperature.
3. **Task Manager:** While Task Manager doesn’t provide real-time CPU temperature readings, it does show your CPU’s usage, which can give you an idea of how hot your CPU is running. Simply open Task Manager by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Esc, go to the Performance tab, and check your CPU usage.
4. **Use Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI):** You can use WMI to access system information, including your CPU temperature. Open Command Prompt as an administrator, type “wmic” and press Enter, then type “cpu get temperature” and press Enter again to see your CPU temperature.
5. **Use Open Hardware Monitor:** Another free software option for monitoring your CPU temperature in Windows 10 is Open Hardware Monitor. Download and install the program, then launch it to see real-time temperature information for your CPU and other components.
6. **Check your manufacturer’s software:** Some computer manufacturers provide their own software for monitoring system health, including CPU temperature. Check if your computer’s manufacturer offers any such tools that can help you keep an eye on your CPU temperature.
7. **Use MSI Afterburner:** If you have an MSI graphics card, you can use MSI Afterburner to monitor not only your GPU temperature but also your CPU temperature. This software provides a comprehensive overview of your system’s performance.
8. **Use CPU-Z:** CPU-Z is a popular tool for monitoring various aspects of your CPU, including temperature. Download and install CPU-Z, then go to the “CPU” tab to view your CPU temperature along with other relevant information.
10. **Use NZXT CAM:** NZXT CAM is a software that not only monitors your CPU temperature but also allows for overclocking and controlling fan speeds. Download and install NZXT CAM to keep track of your CPU temperature and optimize performance.
11. **Install AIDA64 Extreme:** AIDA64 Extreme is a comprehensive system diagnostic tool that can provide detailed information about your CPU, including temperature readings. Install AIDA64 Extreme to monitor your CPU temperature and other system parameters.
12. **Check your computer’s manual:** Some computers come with built-in tools for monitoring system health, including CPU temperature. Consult your computer’s manual to see if there are any recommended methods for checking your CPU temperature.