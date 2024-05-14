How to see CPU temperature on Mac?
Monitoring the temperature of your Mac’s CPU can help you prevent overheating issues and ensure optimal performance. To check the CPU temperature on your Mac, follow these steps:
1. **Use a third-party app:** There are several third-party apps available for Mac that can monitor the CPU temperature. One popular app is iStat Menus, which provides real-time information on various system parameters, including CPU temperature.
2. **Check through Terminal:** You can also check the CPU temperature through Terminal by entering the command “istats” or “top.” This will display the current CPU temperature along with other system statistics.
3. **Install a temperature monitor:** Another option is to install a temperature monitor like Macs Fan Control, which not only displays the CPU temperature but also allows you to control the fan speed to manage the temperature effectively.
4. **Use Activity Monitor:** The Activity Monitor app native to macOS also provides information on CPU usage and temperature. Open Activity Monitor, click on the “Energy” tab, and look for “Temperature” to see the CPU temperature.
5. **Check the BIOS:** If you’re using a Mac with an Intel processor, you can also check the CPU temperature in the BIOS or EFI settings by rebooting your Mac and entering the BIOS or EFI setup menu.
6. **Use a dashboard widget:** Some dashboard widgets like iStat Pro can display real-time information about your Mac’s hardware, including CPU temperature. Simply install the widget and add it to your dashboard for quick access.
7. **Check the system information:** You can also check the CPU temperature in the System Information app by clicking on “Hardware” and selecting “Sensors.” This will display various sensor readings, including the CPU temperature.
8. **Monitor temperature while running intensive tasks:** To get a better idea of your Mac’s CPU temperature under load, monitor it while running intensive tasks like gaming, video editing, or rendering. This will help you gauge the cooling system’s performance.
9. **Clean the cooling system:** Over time, dust and debris can accumulate in the cooling system of your Mac, leading to higher CPU temperatures. Regularly clean the vents and fans to improve airflow and reduce temperature.
10. **Avoid using your Mac on soft surfaces:** Placing your Mac on soft surfaces like a bed or sofa can obstruct the airflow, causing the CPU temperature to rise. Always use your Mac on a hard, flat surface to ensure proper ventilation.
11. **Use a laptop cooling pad:** If you frequently use your Mac for resource-intensive tasks, consider investing in a laptop cooling pad. These pads have built-in fans that help dissipate heat and keep the CPU temperature in check.
12. **Update your operating system:** Ensure that your Mac’s operating system is up to date, as software updates often include optimizations for thermal management. Keeping your system updated can help maintain a stable CPU temperature.