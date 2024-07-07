How to see CPU temperature in msi afterburner?

If you are looking to monitor your CPU temperature using MSI Afterburner, you’re in luck. While MSI Afterburner is primarily known for monitoring and overclocking your GPU, you can also use it to keep an eye on your CPU temperature. Here’s how you can easily see your CPU temperature in MSI Afterburner:
1. **Download and Install MSI Afterburner:** If you haven’t already, you’ll need to download and install MSI Afterburner on your computer. You can find the latest version on MSI’s website.
2. **Open MSI Afterburner:** Once MSI Afterburner is installed, open the software.
3. **Go to Settings:** In the MSI Afterburner interface, click on the settings button (the gear icon) to access the settings menu.
4. **Select the Monitoring Tab:** Within the settings menu, navigate to the “Monitoring” tab.
5. **Choose CPU Temperature:** In the monitoring tab, look for the CPU Temperature option. Check the box next to it to enable monitoring.
6. **Apply the Changes:** Make sure to click on the “Apply” button at the bottom of the settings menu to save your changes.
7. **View CPU Temperature:** You should now be able to see your CPU temperature displayed alongside your GPU temperature and other monitoring metrics in the MSI Afterburner interface.
With these steps, you can easily keep track of your CPU temperature while using MSI Afterburner to monitor your system’s performance.
FAQs:
1. Can MSI Afterburner monitor CPU temperature?
Yes, MSI Afterburner can monitor not only your GPU temperature but also your CPU temperature.
2. Is MSI Afterburner only for overclocking?
No, MSI Afterburner can also be used for monitoring various system metrics like temperatures, usage, and more.
3. Does MSI Afterburner work with all CPU models?
MSI Afterburner should work with most CPU models, but it’s always best to check compatibility with your specific CPU.
4. Are there any alternatives to MSI Afterburner for monitoring CPU temperature?
Yes, there are other software options like HWMonitor, Core Temp, and SpeedFan that can also monitor CPU temperature.
5. Can I customize the way CPU temperature is displayed in MSI Afterburner?
Yes, you can customize the layout and appearance of monitoring metrics in MSI Afterburner’s settings.
6. Is it necessary to constantly monitor CPU temperature?
While it’s not necessary to constantly monitor CPU temperature, it can be helpful in ensuring your system is running at optimal levels.
7. What is the ideal CPU temperature?
The ideal CPU temperature can vary depending on the specific CPU model, but generally, staying below 70 degrees Celsius is recommended.
8. Can monitoring CPU temperature in MSI Afterburner affect system performance?
Monitoring CPU temperature in MSI Afterburner should not significantly affect system performance as it is designed to run in the background.
9. Why is it important to monitor CPU temperature?
Monitoring CPU temperature is important as overheating can lead to performance issues, hardware damage, and system instability.
10. Can I set up alerts for high CPU temperature in MSI Afterburner?
Yes, you can configure alarms and notifications in MSI Afterburner to alert you when CPU temperature exceeds a certain threshold.
11. Does MSI Afterburner work on laptops?
MSI Afterburner can work on laptops, but it may have limited functionality compared to desktop systems due to hardware differences.
12. How often should I check my CPU temperature in MSI Afterburner?
It’s recommended to check your CPU temperature periodically, especially during intensive tasks like gaming or rendering, to ensure it remains within safe limits.