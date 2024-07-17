How to screenshot one monitor when you have two?
Taking a screenshot is a common task that many of us perform regularly. However, if you have a dual-monitor setup, capturing a screenshot of one monitor while ignoring the other can be a bit tricky. But fear not, there are several simple methods to help you accomplish this task effortlessly.
Method 1: Windows Snipping Tool
– Open the Windows Snipping Tool by searching for it in the Start menu.
– Select the “New” option in the Snipping Tool.
– Choose the monitor you want to capture by clicking and dragging the crosshair cursor around the desired screen area.
– Release the mouse button to capture the screenshot and save it.
Method 2: Keyboard Shortcuts
– Press the Print Screen (PrtScn) key on your keyboard.
– Open an image editing program like Paint, Photoshop, or even Microsoft Word.
– Press Ctrl + V to paste the screenshot into the program.
– Crop or edit the image as needed and save it.
Method 3: Windows Game Bar
– While on the screen you want to capture, simultaneously press Win + G to open the Windows Game Bar.
– Click on the “Capture” button (camera icon) within the Game Bar.
– The screen capture will be saved automatically to your Videos/Captures folder.
Method 4: Third-Party Screenshot Tools
– Download and install a reliable third-party screenshot tool like Greenshot, Snagit, or Lightshot.
– Launch the tool and configure its settings to capture only the desired monitor.
– Take the screenshot using the provided capture button or keyboard shortcut.
No matter which method you choose, capturing a screenshot of one monitor when you have two is now at your fingertips. Remember to adapt the steps according to the tool you use, as some third-party software might have slightly different procedures.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I capture screenshots of both monitors at the same time?
Yes, by using the Print Screen (PrtScn) key on your keyboard, you can capture screenshots of both monitors simultaneously. However, they will be saved as a single image file.
2. How can I switch between monitors when capturing a screenshot?
To switch between monitors and capture screenshots of different screens, simply drag the capture selection or move your active window to the desired monitor.
3. Is it possible to capture screenshots of specific windows only?
Certainly! Using various screenshot tools, you can choose to capture specific windows instead of the entire monitor. These tools usually offer window selection options for more precise captures.
4. Can I set a shortcut to capture screenshots of a specific monitor?
Yes, you can set custom shortcuts using third-party screenshot tools to capture screenshots of a specific monitor with a single keypress.
5. How can I edit or annotate the captured screenshot?
Most screenshot tools come equipped with built-in editing features. After capturing the screenshot, you can use these tools to crop, annotate, highlight, or add text to the image before saving or sharing it.
6. Are there any browser extensions to capture screenshots of a specific monitor?
Yes, several browser extensions such as Awesome Screenshot, Nimbus Screenshot, and Lightshot provide the capability to capture screenshots of a specific monitor when using the browser window.
7. Can I capture screenshots of a specific monitor on macOS?
Yes, macOS has its own built-in screenshot tool. Pressing Command + Shift + 4, followed by the Spacebar, allows you to select a specific window or monitor to capture.
8. Will capturing screenshots of only one monitor affect my dual-monitor setup?
Capturing screenshots of one monitor will not have any impact on your dual-monitor setup. It only captures the images on the screen, leaving your setup and settings unchanged.
9. How can I take screenshots of specific monitors using the Windows Snip & Sketch tool?
To capture screenshots of specific monitors using the Snip & Sketch tool, open the tool, click the “New” button, and then select the monitor you want to capture.
10. Can I capture screenshots of a specific monitor on Linux?
Yes, Linux offers several screenshot tools like Shutter, Flameshot, and GNOME Screenshot that allow you to choose a specific monitor for capturing screenshots.
11. Is it possible to schedule automatic screenshots of a specific monitor?
Yes, with certain third-party screenshot tools, you can schedule automatic screenshots of specific monitors at predefined intervals.
12. Which is the best screenshot tool for capturing specific monitors?
There are several excellent screenshot tools available based on individual preferences and needs. Popular choices include Greenshot, Snagit, ShareX, Lightshot, and the built-in tools provided by various operating systems.