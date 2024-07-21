How to screenshot on surface pro with keyboard?

Capturing screenshots is a useful feature for many Microsoft Surface Pro users. Whether you want to save a webpage for future reference, highlight an error message, or share something interesting with others, taking screenshots can come in handy. If you are wondering how to take a screenshot on a Surface Pro using just the keyboard, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process and provide you with answers to some related frequently asked questions.
The Answer: Keyboard Shortcuts to Take Screenshots on Surface Pro
To take a screenshot on a Surface Pro using only the keyboard, follow these steps:
Step 1: Identify the screen content you want to capture.
Step 2: Hold down the Windows logo key on your keyboard (it’s generally located on the bottom row between the Ctrl and Alt keys).
Step 3: While still holding down the Windows logo key, press the PrtScn (Print Screen) key located in the function key row (usually at the top of your keyboard).
Step 4: Release both keys.
Step 5: Open a program like Paint, Word, or any image editing application that supports pasting from the clipboard.
Step 6: Press Ctrl + V (or right-click and select “Paste”) to paste the screenshot into the program.
Step 7: Save the image using the preferred format (PNG, JPEG, etc.) and location on your computer.
Now that you know how to take a screenshot on a Surface Pro using just the keyboard, let’s address some additional questions you might have:
1. Can I customize the location where the screenshot is saved?
Yes, you can. By default, screenshots are saved in the “Pictures” folder in a subfolder named “Screenshots.” However, you can change the save location by going to “Settings,” clicking on “System,” selecting “Storage,” and then choosing “Change where new content is saved.”
2. Is it possible to take a screenshot of a specific window instead of the entire screen?
Yes, it is. To capture a screenshot of just the active window, hold down the Alt key while pressing the PrtScn key. The captured image will be saved to the clipboard, and you can paste it into an application as usual.
3. How can I capture screenshots of multiple monitors?
If you have more than one monitor connected to your Surface Pro, the PrtScn key captures the entire desktop across all screens. Unfortunately, individual monitor selection isn’t available using just the keyboard shortcut.
4. Can I take a screenshot of a specific area on my screen?
Yes, you can capture a specific area by using the Snipping Tool or Snip & Sketch application. These tools provide a selection feature, allowing you to crop and capture only the desired portion of your screen.
5. Are there any pre-installed applications that can help me capture screenshots besides Paint?
Yes, the Surface Pro comes with Snip & Sketch, a built-in application specifically designed for capturing screenshots. You can locate it by searching for “Snip & Sketch” in the Start menu.
6. How do I take a screenshot of the Touch Bar on my Surface Pro Type Cover?
To capture a screenshot of the Touch Bar, press the Fn + Spacebar keys simultaneously. The captured image will be saved to the clipboard, and you can paste it into an application to view or edit it.
7. Can I use the Surface Pen to take screenshots?
Yes, you can! Just double-click the Surface Pen’s top button (located closest to the eraser) to take a screenshot. The captured image will be saved to the clipboard.
8. Is there a way to take a screenshot without saving it automatically?
Unfortunately, there is no native keyboard shortcut to take a screenshot without automatically saving it. However, you can paste the captured screenshot into an application without saving it immediately.
9. Is it possible to take screenshots while in tablet mode?
Yes, you can still take screenshots while in tablet mode using the same keyboard shortcuts. The only difference is that you will need to bring up the on-screen keyboard to access the PrtScn key.
10. Are the keyboard shortcuts different for different Surface Pro models?
No, the keyboard shortcuts are the same across different Surface Pro models as long as they have the Windows operating system.
11. Can I use third-party software to capture screenshots?
Certainly! There are many third-party screenshot software options available, such as Greenshot, Snagit, and Lightshot, which offer additional features and customization options.
12. Can I take screenshots on my Surface Pro with the screen off?
No, you cannot take screenshots on a Surface Pro with the screen turned off. The display needs to be active in order to capture the screen content.