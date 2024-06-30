**How to screenshot on Microsoft surface laptop?**
Taking a screenshot on your Microsoft Surface laptop is a useful feature to capture important information or moments quickly. Whether you need to save an image, capture an error message, or share something interesting with others, learning how to take a screenshot on your Surface laptop is essential. In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps to capture screenshots effortlessly.
To take a screenshot on your Microsoft Surface laptop, follow these steps:
1. Locate the “Windows” button on your keyboard. It is usually located next to the “Alt” key on the left side of the spacebar.
2. Press and hold the “Windows” button.
3. While holding the “Windows” button, simultaneously press the “Volume Down” button located on the left side of your device.
4. Release both buttons at the same time.
Once you release the buttons, your Surface laptop will capture the current screen and save it as an image file. By default, screenshots will be saved in the “Screenshots” folder under “Pictures” in the “File Explorer.”
FAQs:
1. Can I take a screenshot of a specific region on my Surface laptop?
Yes, you can. After pressing and holding the “Windows” button, press the “Shift” key simultaneously. Use the touchscreen or trackpad to select the desired region, and then release both buttons.
2. Is there an alternative way to take a screenshot on a Microsoft Surface laptop?
Certainly! You can use the “Windows” key and the “Print Screen” key combination. Press the “Windows” key and the “Print Screen” key at the same time to capture a screenshot. It will be saved in the “Screenshots” folder.
3. Can I take a screenshot without using the keyboard?
Yes, you can. On your Surface laptop, you can use the ‘Snipping Tool’ or a similar application to capture screenshots without relying on keyboard shortcuts.
4. Are there any additional screenshot options available on Surface laptops?
Absolutely! Microsoft Surface laptops offer an integrated app called “Snip & Sketch.” You can find it by typing “Snip & Sketch” into the search bar. This app allows you to annotate, crop, and share screenshots easily.
5. How can I take a screenshot using the Surface Pen?
If your Surface laptop is equipped with a Surface Pen, you can double-click the top button of the pen to take a screenshot instantly.
6. Can I assign a custom shortcut for capturing screenshots?
Yes, you can assign a custom shortcut for capturing screenshots. Go to “Settings,” select “Ease of Access,” choose “Keyboard,” and scroll down to find “Print Screen shortcut.” From there, you can set a custom key combination.
7. Can I take a screenshot of the lock screen on my Surface laptop?
Unfortunately, it’s not possible to directly capture a screenshot of the lock screen. However, you can capture the screen once you are logged in.
8. Which file format are the screenshots saved in?
Screenshots taken on a Surface laptop are saved in PNG (Portable Network Graphics) format by default.
9. How can I view my screenshots?
To view your screenshots, open the “File Explorer,” navigate to the “Pictures” folder, and select the “Screenshots” folder. All your screenshots will be located there.
10. Are there any third-party applications to take screenshots on Surface laptops?
Yes, numerous third-party applications are available for taking screenshots on Surface laptops. Some popular examples include Greenshot, ShareX, and Snagit.
11. Can I take a screenshot of a specific app window?
Yes, you can. Press and hold the “Alt” key on your keyboard while pressing the “Print Screen” key. This will capture the active app window only.
12. What can I do if my screenshots are not saving correctly?
If you are encountering issues with saving screenshots, ensure that you have sufficient storage space available on your Surface laptop. Additionally, you can try restarting your device.