**How to screenshot on Lenovo laptop without printscreen button?**
Taking screenshots is an essential feature that allows us to capture images or moments we find valuable on our electronic devices. However, what happens when your Lenovo laptop doesn’t have a physical printscreen button? Don’t worry; there are several alternative methods you can use to accomplish this task. In this article, we will guide you through the process of taking screenshots on a Lenovo laptop without a printscreen button.
One of the quickest and easiest ways to capture your screen without the printscreen button is by using keyboard shortcuts. The combination of the “Windows” key, “Shift,” and “S” will enable the snipping tool, which allows you to capture a screenshot of a selected area on your screen. Once you press these keys simultaneously, you can then use your mouse to select the desired area for the screenshot.
Another method to capture your screen without the printscreen button is by using a specialized software or an application. There are various screen capture tools available for download online that provide extensive functionality and features to capture screenshots on your Lenovo laptop effortlessly. Some popular software options include Snagit, Lightshot, and Greenshot.
Additionally, Lenovo laptops often come with their own screen capture software known as “Lenovo Vantage.” This software allows you to take screenshots and record videos of your screen with just a few clicks. To access this feature, search for “Lenovo Vantage” in the Start menu search bar, open the application, and navigate to the “Device” section. From there, you can find the “Screen Capture” feature.
Now, let’s address some related FAQs:
1. Can I use the Windows Snipping Tool on a Lenovo laptop?
Yes, the Windows Snipping Tool is compatible with Lenovo laptops and can be used to capture screenshots.
2. Is there a way to assign the printscreen function to another key?
Yes, some third-party applications allow you to remap the printscreen function to a different key on your keyboard.
3. Are there any online tools to capture screenshots without software installation?
Yes, there are several web-based tools like “Lightshot” that allow you to capture screenshots without installing any software on your Lenovo laptop.
4. Can I take a screenshot on a Lenovo laptop using the OneDrive cloud storage?
No, OneDrive is not specifically designed for taking screenshots; it is primarily used for cloud storage and file synchronization.
5. Are there any shortcut keys to capture a full-screen screenshot?
Yes, you can use the combination of the “Windows” key and “Print Screen” button to capture a full-screen screenshot on most Lenovo laptops.
6. Can I capture screenshots on a Lenovo laptop using the “Snip & Sketch” tool?
Yes, the “Snip & Sketch” tool is a built-in Windows application that allows you to capture screenshots on your Lenovo laptop.
7. Is it possible to capture screenshots on a Lenovo laptop using a USB external keyboard?
Yes, you can use an external keyboard connected to your Lenovo laptop to capture screenshots using the designated printscreen button.
8. Can I take scrolling screenshots on my Lenovo laptop?
Yes, some software applications like “Snagit” allow you to capture scrolling screenshots on your Lenovo laptop.
9. Can I edit the screenshots after capturing them on my Lenovo laptop?
Yes, there are various image editing software programs available, such as Adobe Photoshop, that allow you to edit your screenshots after capturing them.
10. Are there any mobile apps available to capture screenshots on my Lenovo laptop?
Yes, there are several mobile apps that enable you to remotely capture screenshots on your Lenovo laptop using your smartphone.
11. Can I capture screenshots on a Lenovo laptop using third-party browser extensions?
Yes, certain browser extensions like “Lightshot” or “Fireshot” allow you to capture screenshots directly from your web browser.
12. Are there any limitations to using third-party screen capture software on a Lenovo laptop?
Some third-party screen capture software may have limited functionality in terms of editing options or capturing specific regions of the screen. Be sure to research the software’s capabilities before downloading and installing it on your Lenovo laptop.