**How to Screenshot on iPad with Keyboard?**
Taking a screenshot on an iPad is a common task that is incredibly useful for capturing important information, snapshots of conversations, or even just saving memorable moments. While the iPad offers a straightforward method to accomplish this task by using the side button and volume up button, many users wonder if there is a way to take a screenshot on an iPad with a keyboard. In this article, we will explore the answer to this question and provide some helpful tips for capturing screenshots efficiently.
The answer to the question “How to screenshot on iPad with keyboard?” is quite simple. By utilizing a keyboard with your iPad, you can actually take screenshots without having to touch the device’s physical buttons. Here’s how:
1. **Use the Command + Shift + 3 Combination:** When connecting a keyboard to your iPad, pressing Command + Shift + 3 will trigger the screenshot function. Once pressed, the screenshot will be captured and saved in the Photos app on your iPad.
While the Command + Shift + 3 combination provides a quick and convenient way to screenshot on an iPad with a keyboard, it is important to note that it captures the entire screen, including any open apps or notifications. If you are aiming to capture a specific portion of the screen or edit the screenshot before saving, here are a few related FAQs to address your needs:
1. How do I capture a specific portion of the screen?
To capture a specific portion of the screen, use the Command + Shift + 4 combination on your keyboard. This will transform your cursor into a crosshair, allowing you to select the desired area for the screenshot.
2. Can I edit the screenshot before saving?
Yes, you can! After capturing a screenshot, a small preview will appear in the bottom-left corner of the screen. By tapping on it, you can enter the markup editor, enabling you to crop, annotate, or make various edits to the screenshot.
3. Is there a way to take a screenshot on an external keyboard?
Yes, you can still take a screenshot with an external keyboard connected to your iPad. Simply press the Command + Shift + 3 or Command + Shift + 4 combinations, just like on the iPad’s own Smart Keyboard.
4. Can I take screenshots on iPad Pro using the Magic Keyboard?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard accompanies the iPad Pro perfectly when it comes to taking screenshots. You can use the Command + Shift + 3 or Command + Shift + 4 combinations on this keyboard as well.
5. Can I use a Bluetooth keyboard to take screenshots on my iPad?
Certainly! As long as your Bluetooth keyboard is connected to your iPad, you can use the Command + Shift + 3 or Command + Shift + 4 combinations to take screenshots.
6. What if I don’t have a keyboard connected to my iPad?
If you don’t have a keyboard connected, you can still take screenshots using the traditional method of pressing the side button and volume up button simultaneously.
7. Where can I find the screenshots on my iPad?
All screenshots taken on the iPad, regardless of the method used, are automatically saved in the Photos app under the “Screenshots” album.
8. Can I take multiple screenshots in a row using the keyboard?
Yes, you certainly can! By repeating the Command + Shift + 3 or Command + Shift + 4 combinations, you can take multiple screenshots in quick succession.
9. Can I share a screenshot directly from the iPad’s keyboard?
After capturing a screenshot, you can share it directly from the preview window by tapping the share button. This allows you to quickly send the screenshot via email, social media, or any other compatible platforms.
10. How do I delete unwanted screenshots?
To delete a screenshot, open the Photos app, navigate to the “Screenshots” album, select the screenshot you wish to delete, and tap on the trash bin icon.
11. Can I assign a keyboard shortcut to screenshot on iPad?
Unfortunately, the iPad does not currently support customizing keyboard shortcuts for taking screenshots.
12. Can I change the default save location for my screenshots?
No, the default save location for screenshots on an iPad is the “Screenshots” album within the Photos app. There is no option to change this setting.
Now that you know how to screenshot on an iPad with a keyboard, you can capture important moments and information effortlessly. Whether you are using the Command + Shift + 3 combination to snap the entire screen or opting for the Command + Shift + 4 combination to capture specific areas, taking screenshots on your iPad becomes a breeze with a keyboard.