How to screenshot from Lenovo laptop?

Taking a screenshot is a convenient way to capture important information or memorable moments on your Lenovo laptop. Whether you need to save an image, document, or webpage, knowing how to screenshot can come in handy. In this article, we will guide you through the process of taking screenshots on a Lenovo laptop.
Methods to Screenshot on Lenovo Laptop
Method 1: Using the Print Screen Button
1. Locate the “Print Screen” button on your Lenovo laptop. It is typically found in the top row of keys, often abbreviated as “PrtScn” or something similar.
2. Ensure that the screen you want to capture is displayed.
3. Press the “Print Screen” button. This will take a screenshot of the entire screen.
4. Open an image editing software or a word processor and paste the screenshot by pressing “Ctrl” + “V” or right-clicking and selecting “Paste.”
5. Save the screenshot as an image file in your preferred location.
Method 2: Using the Windows Snipping Tool
1. Open the “Start” menu by clicking on the Windows icon at the bottom left corner of your screen.
2. Type “Snipping Tool” in the search bar and select the application from the search results.
3. Once the Snipping Tool opens, click on “New” and select the type of snip you want (e.g., free-form, rectangular, window, or full-screen).
4. Use your cursor to select the desired area you wish to capture.
5. Once captured, you can draw or highlight on the screenshot using the available tools in the Snipping Tool.
6. Save the screenshot by clicking on the floppy disk icon or by selecting “File” → “Save As.”
Method 3: Using the Windows Snip & Sketch Tool
1. Press the “Windows” key + “Shift” + “S” simultaneously to open the Snip & Sketch tool.
2. A cursor will change to a crosshair, which you can use to select the area you want to capture.
3. Drag the cursor to select the desired region, and release the mouse button.
4. The captured screenshot is copied to your clipboard, and a notification will appear at the bottom right corner of your screen.
5. Click on the notification, and the Snip & Sketch tool will open.
6. Here, you can make annotations if desired, and then save the screenshot by clicking on the floppy disk icon or selecting “File” → “Save As.”
Method 4: Using Keyboard Shortcuts for Screenshot Modes
1. Press “Windows” key + “G” to open the Windows Game Bar.
2. Click on the “Camera” icon in the toolbar or press “Windows” key + “Alt” + “Print Screen” simultaneously to capture the entire screen.
3. If you want to capture only a portion of the screen, click on “Capture” or use the shortcut “Windows” key + “Alt” + “G.”
4. The screenshot will be saved in the “Captures” folder under your “Videos” folder by default.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q1: Can I capture a specific window using these methods?
Yes, you can capture a specific window by following the steps mentioned in Method 2 (using the Windows Snipping Tool) or Method 3 (using the Windows Snip & Sketch Tool).
Q2: How do I take a screenshot of just a portion of the screen?
To capture only a portion of the screen, you can use the Windows Snipping Tool (Method 2) or the Windows Snip & Sketch Tool (Method 3). Follow the steps in the respective methods, and select the desired region instead of the entire screen.
Q3: Are there any built-in screenshot features on Lenovo laptops?
Yes, Lenovo laptops often come pre-installed with the Lenovo Vantage application that includes a screenshot feature. You can locate this application on your laptop and explore its screenshot functionalities.
Q4: Can I edit the screenshot after capturing?
Yes, once you have taken a screenshot using any of the mentioned methods, you can open it in an image editing software or a word processor to make necessary edits.
Q5: Is there a way to capture screenshots without using third-party tools or applications?
Yes, you can capture screenshots on a Lenovo laptop using the Print Screen button or the Windows Snipping Tool, both of which are built-in features in Windows operating systems.
Q6: Where can I find my screenshots after capturing them?
The screenshots are usually saved in the “Pictures” folder in a subfolder named “Screenshots.” However, depending on the screenshot method and settings, they may be saved in other folders such as “Captures” in the “Videos” folder.
Q7: Can I capture screenshots while watching videos or playing games?
Yes, you can use the keyboard shortcuts mentioned in Method 4 to capture screenshots while watching videos or playing games. Just remember that these shortcuts may differ slightly based on your Windows version.
Q8: Are there any limitations to screenshotting protected content?
Yes, some applications or websites may restrict screenshot functionality due to copyright or privacy concerns. In such cases, you might receive an error or see a blank image when attempting to capture the screen.
Q9: Is it possible to take screenshots on a Lenovo laptop running on a macOS?
Yes, the methods explained in this article are primarily for Windows-based Lenovo laptops. However, macOS users can utilize alternative methods like pressing “Command” + “Shift” + “3” to capture the entire screen or “Command” + “Shift” + “4” to capture a selected portion.
Q10: Can I take a screenshot if my Print Screen key is not working?
If your Print Screen key is not working, you can use alternative methods like the Windows Snipping Tool or the Snip & Sketch Tool as explained in this article.
Q11: Are there any screenshot shortcuts specific to certain Lenovo laptop models?
While Lenovo laptops typically follow the standard Windows keyboard shortcuts, it is recommended to consult your laptop’s user manual or Lenovo’s online support to check for any model-specific screenshot shortcuts.
Q12: Are there any screenshot apps available for Lenovo laptops?
Yes, apart from the built-in Windows tools, there are numerous third-party screenshot applications available that offer additional features and functionalities. You can explore the Microsoft Store or reputable software downloading websites to find these applications.