Taking a screenshot of your computer screen can be a useful way to capture information, save important content, or share interesting findings with others. While capturing the entire screen is the default option for most operating systems, what if you only want to screenshot a single monitor? In this article, we will explore the steps to screenshot a single monitor on both Windows and Mac operating systems, as well as answer some related FAQs.
How to Screenshot a Single Monitor on Windows
Step 1: Identify the monitor
Start by identifying the monitor you wish to capture. If you are unsure of which one it is, go to the display settings by right-clicking on your desktop and selecting “Display settings” or “Screen resolution.”
Step 2: Set the targeted monitor as the main display
To make the desired monitor the main display, go to the display settings and click on the monitor you wish to screenshot. Scroll down and check the box that says, “Make this my main display.”
Step 3: Take the screenshot
To capture the screenshot of the single monitor, use the built-in screenshot shortcut on your keyboard. Press the “Print Screen” button (sometimes labeled as “PrtScn” or “PrtSc”) on your keyboard. This will copy the screenshot into your clipboard.
Step 4: Save the screenshot
The screenshot can now be saved. Open an image editing program like Paint or Photoshop, then press “Ctrl + V” to paste the screenshot from the clipboard onto the program’s canvas. Finally, save the image by clicking on “File” and selecting “Save.”
How to Screenshot a Single Monitor on Mac
Step 1: Identify the monitor
Start by identifying the monitor you wish to capture. Mac allows you to easily determine which monitor is which. Simply go to “System Preferences” by clicking on the Apple menu in the top-left corner, then select “Displays.”
Step 2: Set the targeted monitor as the main display
To make the desired monitor the main display, go to “System Preferences” and click on “Displays.” Then, click on the “Arrangement” tab and select the monitor you want to screenshot. Check the box that says, “Mirror Displays” to make that monitor a standalone display.
Step 3: Take the screenshot
To capture the screenshot of the single monitor, press “Shift + Command + 3” on your keyboard. Mac will automatically save the screenshot as a file on your desktop.
Step 4: Edit and save the screenshot
The screenshot file on your desktop can now be edited and saved if needed. Simply double-click on the file to open it in the default image editing software, then make any necessary changes. Finally, click on “File” and select “Save” to save the screenshot.
Related FAQs
1. Can I take a screenshot of a specific window instead of the whole screen?
Yes, on both Windows and Mac, you can capture a single window by pressing “Alt + Print Screen” on Windows or “Shift + Command + 4” on Mac, then clicking on the desired window.
2. How can I take a screenshot of a single monitor if it’s not the main display?
On both Windows and Mac, you can drag the window you want to capture to the desired monitor before following the steps mentioned above to take the screenshot.
3. Is there a built-in screenshot tool on Windows or Mac?
Yes, both Windows and Mac have built-in capabilities to take screenshots without the need for additional software.
4. Can I choose the file format for the screenshot?
On Windows, the screenshot is copied to the clipboard, so the file format depends on the software you use to save it. On Mac, the default file format for screenshots is PNG, but you can easily convert it to other formats later.
5. How can I capture a screenshot of a specific area on the screen?
On both Windows and Mac, you can capture a specific area by using the respective keyboard shortcuts “Shift + Command + 4” on Mac or “Windows key + Shift + S” on Windows.
6. Are there third-party screenshot tools available?
Yes, there are various third-party tools available for capturing screenshots on both Windows and Mac, offering advanced features and customization options.
7. Can I use screenshot software to capture a single monitor?
Yes, many third-party screenshot tools allow you to capture a single monitor. Simply select the specific monitor you wish to screenshot from the available options within the software.
8. Are there any online tools for taking screenshots?
Yes, there are online tools that offer screenshot capturing capabilities without requiring any installation. They allow you to capture a single monitor or even specific elements within a webpage.
9. Can I take a screenshot on mobile devices?
Yes, both Android and iOS devices have built-in screenshot capabilities. The exact method may vary slightly, but it usually involves pressing a combination of physical buttons.
10. How can I access and edit the screenshots taken on mobile devices?
On mobile devices, the screenshots are usually saved in the gallery or photos app. From there, you can edit and share them using the default photo editing tools or third-party apps.
11. Can I capture screenshots during video playback?
Yes, you can capture screenshots during video playback on both Windows and Mac by pressing the respective screenshot shortcut keys while the video is playing.
12. How can I share screenshots with others?
Screenshots can be shared through various means, such as email, messaging apps, social media platforms, or by using cloud storage services. Choose a method most suitable for your needs and preferences.