How to save Yahoo email to USB flash drive?

Yahoo Mail is a popular email service used by millions of people worldwide. It allows users to send and receive emails, organize their mailbox and access it from any device with an internet connection. However, sometimes it’s necessary to save emails offline for various reasons. In this article, we’ll explore how to save Yahoo email to a USB flash drive.
Step 1: Access your Yahoo Mail account
To begin, open your web browser and visit the Yahoo Mail website. Log in to your account using your credentials.
Step 2: Enable the “Save to Computer” feature
In order to save your Yahoo emails to a USB flash drive, you need to enable the “Save to Computer” feature. To do this, follow these steps:
1. Click on the “Settings” gear icon located in the top-right corner of the Yahoo Mail interface.
2. A drop-down menu will appear. Select “More Settings” from the list.
3. In the settings menu, click on “Writing email” in the left sidebar.
4. Scroll down and locate the “Save to computer” option.
5. Enable the toggle switch next to “Save to computer” to activate the feature.
Step 3: Select emails to save
Now that you’ve enabled the “Save to Computer” feature, you can start selecting the emails you want to save to your USB flash drive. Follow these steps to select emails:
1. Go back to your Yahoo Mail inbox.
2. Check the box next to each email you want to save. You can select multiple emails at once.
3. Once you’ve selected the desired emails, click on the “Save” button located at the top of the mailbox interface.
Step 4: Choose a location to save the emails
After clicking the “Save” button, a pop-up window will appear asking you to choose a location to save the emails. Follow these steps:
1. Click on the drop-down menu next to “Save in” to choose a location.
2. From the list of options, select your USB flash drive. It should be listed as a removable storage device.
3. If you want to organize the saved emails into folders, you can create a new folder by clicking on the “New Folder” button and providing a name for it.
4. Once you’ve selected the location and created any necessary folders, click on the “Save” button to start the saving process.
Step 5: Wait for the saving process to complete
The time required for the saving process will depend on the number of emails you’ve selected and their size. Ensure your internet connection is stable and let the process finish.
FAQs
1. Can I save multiple Yahoo emails to a USB flash drive at once?
Yes, you can select multiple emails and save them all together to your USB flash drive.
2. Can I save Yahoo emails to a USB flash drive on a Mac or Windows computer?
Yes, the process is the same regardless of the operating system you’re using.
3. Can I save attachments along with the emails?
Yes, when you select emails to save, the attachments will be included in the saved files.
4. Can I access the saved Yahoo emails without an internet connection?
Yes, once you’ve saved Yahoo emails to your USB flash drive, you can access them offline on any device that supports the file format.
5. How much storage space do I need on a USB flash drive to save Yahoo emails?
The required storage space will depend on the number and size of the emails you want to save. Ensure your flash drive has enough space to accommodate your selection.
6. Can I save emails from Yahoo Mail Basic?
Yes, the “Save to Computer” feature is available for both regular Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Mail Basic versions.
7. Can I continue using my Yahoo Mail account while the saving process is in progress?
Yes, you can continue to use your Yahoo Mail account normally while the saving process is ongoing.
8. Can I save emails from Yahoo Mail app to a USB flash drive?
No, the “Save to Computer” feature is only available on the web version of Yahoo Mail.
9. Can I save emails to a USB flash drive using other email clients?
The steps mentioned in this article are specifically for saving emails from Yahoo Mail. Other email clients may have different procedures.
10. Is it possible to save Yahoo Mail contacts to a USB flash drive using the same method?
No, this method is only applicable for saving emails from Yahoo Mail. Contact saving is a separate process.
11. Can I save Yahoo emails to a CD or DVD instead of a USB flash drive?
Yes, you can save the emails to any writable storage media that your computer recognizes, including CDs or DVDs.
12. Is there a maximum limit to the number of emails I can save to a USB flash drive?
There isn’t a specific limit imposed by Yahoo Mail, but the storage capacity of your USB flash drive will determine how many emails you can save. Be mindful of available space.