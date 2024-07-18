**How to Save Steam Games to External Hard Drive?**
Steam is a popular digital distribution platform for video games, offering a vast library of titles to its users. However, as game sizes continue to grow, your computer’s internal storage might fill up quickly. Thankfully, Steam allows you to save your games to an external hard drive, freeing up space on your primary storage device.
Method 1: Moving Your Steam Library
1. First, make sure you have a compatible external hard drive with enough free space to store your games.
2. Connect the external hard drive to your computer and ensure it is recognized by your operating system.
3. Launch Steam and go to “Steam” in the top-left corner of the client. From the drop-down menu, select “Settings.”
4. In the Settings menu, click on “Downloads” on the left-hand side.
5. Click on the “Steam Library Folders” button. This displays all the existing library folders that are currently storing your Steam games.
6. To add a new library folder on your external hard drive, click on the “Add Library Folder” button.
7. Choose the external hard drive as the location for your new library folder and click “New Folder” to create a new folder. You can name this folder whatever you prefer, such as “Steam Games External.”
8. Select the newly created folder and click “Select” to add it as a library folder.
9. Close the Settings menu, and you will now see the newly created library folder as an option when installing games in the future.
10. To move existing games to the external hard drive, right-click on the game in your Steam library and select “Properties.”
11. In the Properties menu, navigate to the “Local Files” tab and click on the “Move Install Folder” button.
12. From the dropdown menu, select the library folder you created on your external hard drive, and then click “Move Folder.”
13. Steam will then begin moving the game files to the designated external hard drive folder.
Method 2: Creating a Steam Library on Your External Hard Drive
1. Connect the external hard drive to your computer.
2. Create a folder on the external hard drive where you want to store your Steam games (e.g., “Steam Games External”).
3. Launch Steam and go to “Steam” in the top-left corner of the client. From the drop-down menu, select “Settings.”
4. In the Settings menu, click on “Downloads” on the left-hand side.
5. Click on the “Steam Library Folders” button.
6. Click on the “Add Library Folder” button.
7. Choose the newly created folder on your external hard drive and click “Select.”
8. Close the Settings menu, and you will now see the newly created library folder as an option when installing games in the future.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use any type of external hard drive to save my Steam games?
Yes, Steam supports both traditional external hard drives and solid-state drives (SSDs).
2. Can I have multiple library folders on different external hard drives?
Yes, you can have multiple library folders spread across different external hard drives and switch between them when installing games.
3. Will my saved game progress and settings be preserved when moving the games?
Yes, moving a game to an external hard drive will not affect your saved game progress or settings.
4. Can I play my games directly from the external hard drive?
Yes, once the game is installed on the external hard drive, you can play it directly from there.
5. Can I disconnect the external hard drive and still play my games?
No, you won’t be able to play the games unless the external hard drive is connected to your computer.
6. Can I move only a certain game to an external hard drive, or does it have to be all games?
You can choose to move individual games or your entire Steam library to an external hard drive.
7. Can I move my Steam games back to my internal storage if needed?
Yes, you can move the games back to your internal storage by following the same steps but selecting a library folder on your internal drive.
8. Do I need to reinstall the games after moving them to the external hard drive?
No, Steam takes care of all the necessary file transfers when you move your Steam games to an external hard drive.
9. Can I use the external hard drive with my games on multiple computers?
Yes, as long as Steam is installed on each computer and the external hard drive is connected, you can play your games on different devices.
10. Can I format or remove the external hard drive without losing my games?
No, formatting or removing the external hard drive will result in the loss of your game files unless you have a backup.
11. Is it recommended to install games on an SSD rather than a traditional hard drive?
Yes, installing games on an SSD generally improves loading times and decreases load stuttering in-game.
12. What should I do if my external hard drive fails?
If your external hard drive fails, you may experience data loss. It is recommended to regularly back up your game files to ensure their safety.