How to save sims 4 on external hard drive?

The Sims 4 is a popular life simulation game that offers endless possibilities and hours of entertainment. If you have a large collection of Sims 4 game files or want to save your progress externally, using an external hard drive is a great solution. In this article, we will guide you on how to save Sims 4 on an external hard drive, ensuring that your game data is safe and secure.
The Importance of Backing Up Sims 4 Data
Before we delve into the process of saving Sims 4 on an external hard drive, let’s understand why it is crucial to back up your game data. Here are a few reasons to consider:
1. Preventing Data Loss: Accidental deletions, system crashes, or hardware failures can lead to the loss of your Sims 4 game files. Backing up ensures that you retain your progress and creations.
2. Multiple Device Access: By saving the game on an external hard drive, you can easily transfer it between computers or share it with friends and family.
3. Preserving Custom Content: If you have spent time creating custom content, backing up your game allows you to retain all the mods, houses, and other creations you have made.
How to Save Sims 4 on an External Hard Drive:
Now that we understand the importance of safeguarding our Sims 4 game data let’s explore the steps to save it on an external hard drive:
Step 1: Connect your external hard drive to your computer and ensure that it is recognized.
Step 2: Locate the Sims 4 game folder on your computer. By default, it is usually found in the “Electronic Arts” folder within your Documents directory.
Step 3: Right-click on the Sims 4 game folder and select “Copy” from the drop-down menu.
Step 4: Open your external hard drive and paste the copied Sims 4 game folder into a location of your choice.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I play Sims 4 directly from an external hard drive?
No, while you can save the game data on an external hard drive, you still need to install and run the game from your computer’s internal storage.
2. How much space does Sims 4 occupy on an external hard drive?
The size of the Sims 4 game folder can vary depending on the number of expansion packs, game updates, and custom content you have installed. On average, it may take up several gigabytes of disk space.
3. Can I use multiple external hard drives to store my Sims 4 game files?
Yes, you can use multiple external hard drives to store your Sims 4 data. Simply follow the same process as mentioned earlier for each external hard drive.
4. Is it possible to play Sims 4 on different computers using an external hard drive?
No, the game data saved on an external hard drive needs to be transferred to the internal storage of the computer you wish to play on. The external hard drive only serves as a storage medium.
5. Should I regularly update the backup on my external hard drive?
Yes, it is recommended to update your backup on the external hard drive regularly, especially after making significant progress or adding new game content.
6. Can I use a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use a USB flash drive to save your Sims 4 game files. However, keep in mind that flash drives have limited storage capacity compared to external hard drives.
7. How do I know if my external hard drive is compatible with my computer?
Most modern computers are compatible with external hard drives that use USB connections. However, it is advisable to check your computer’s specifications or consult the manufacturer’s guidelines.
8. Is it safe to remove the external hard drive while the game is running?
No, it is not recommended to unplug the external hard drive while the game is running. Doing so can cause data corruption or loss.
9. Can I save other game files on the same external hard drive along with Sims 4?
Yes, external hard drives provide ample storage capacity, allowing you to save multiple game files or any other data alongside your Sims 4 files.
10. How often should I back up my Sims 4 game data?
It is advisable to back up your Sims 4 game data on a regular basis, especially after making significant changes or additions to your game.
11. Can I use cloud storage instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use cloud storage services like Google Drive or Dropbox to back up your Sims 4 game files. However, note that the upload and download speeds might impact game performance.
12. Can external hard drives fail or become corrupted?
Yes, external hard drives, like any other storage device, are susceptible to failure or corruption. It is essential to handle them with care and consider having a secondary backup to ensure data integrity.
By following these steps and creating regular backups of your Sims 4 game files on external hard drives, you can secure your progress, creations, and custom content. Don’t forget to update your backups regularly to keep your gaming experience worry-free. Happy Simming!