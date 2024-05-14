How to save photos from Macbook to external hard drive?

Are you running out of storage space on your MacBook due to the growing collection of photos? Moving your photos to an external hard drive can help free up space and ensure their safety. In this article, we will guide you through the process of saving photos from your MacBook to an external hard drive. Let’s get started!
Preparing Your External Hard Drive
Before you begin transferring your photos, you need to ensure that your external hard drive is properly formatted for use with macOS. Follow these steps to format your external hard drive:
1. Connect your external hard drive to your MacBook using a USB or Thunderbolt cable.
2. Open “Disk Utility” on your MacBook. You can find it in the Applications folder or by using Spotlight search.
3. In the sidebar of Disk Utility, select your external hard drive.
4. Click on the “Erase” button located at the top of the Disk Utility window.
5. Choose a name for your external hard drive and select the desired format (APFS or Mac OS Extended/Journaled).
6. Finally, click on the “Erase” button to format the drive. Note that this will erase all existing data on the external hard drive, so make sure to back up any important files before proceeding.
Transferring Photos from MacBook to External Hard Drive
Once your external hard drive is formatted and ready, you can begin the process of transferring your photos. Follow these steps to save your photos from MacBook to the external hard drive:
1. Connect your external hard drive to your MacBook using a USB or Thunderbolt cable.
2. Open a new Finder window by clicking on the blue smiley face icon located in the Dock or by using the Command + N shortcut.
3. Navigate to the Photos app by clicking on “Applications” in the sidebar and then selecting “Photos.”
4. Select the photos you want to transfer to the external hard drive. You can hold the Command key while clicking to select multiple photos.
5. Once the desired photos are selected, click on “File” in the menu bar at the top of the screen.
6. From the dropdown menu, choose “Export” and then “Export Photos…”.
7. Select your external hard drive from the sidebar of the export window.
8. Optionally, you can create a new folder on the external hard drive to store your photos by clicking on the “New Folder” button.
9. After specifying the export location, click on the “Export” button to start transferring the photos.
That’s it! Your photos will now be saved on the external hard drive, freeing up valuable space on your MacBook’s internal storage. You can access them anytime by connecting the external hard drive to your MacBook.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer the entire Photos library to the external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer your entire Photos library by following the same steps and selecting the library instead of individual photos.
2. What happens if I disconnect the external hard drive during the transfer process?
If you disconnect the external hard drive while transferring photos, the process will be interrupted, and you may lose data. It’s important to make sure the transfer is complete before disconnecting the drive.
3. Can I still access my photos from the Photos app after transferring them to the external hard drive?
Yes, you can still access your photos from the Photos app even after transferring them to an external hard drive. The app will recognize their new location and display them accordingly.
4. Can I organize my photos into folders on the external hard drive?
Yes, you can create folders on the external hard drive to organize your transferred photos. This can help you easily locate and manage your pictures.
5. Can I use the same external hard drive to transfer photos from multiple MacBooks?
Yes, you can use the same external hard drive to transfer photos from multiple MacBooks. Just connect the external hard drive to each MacBook and follow the transfer steps as described.
6. Can I edit the photos on the external hard drive directly?
Yes, you can edit the photos on the external hard drive directly using photo editing software. However, keep in mind that changes made to the photos stored on the external hard drive won’t sync with the Photos app on your MacBook.
7. How can I ensure the safety of my photos on the external hard drive?
To ensure the safety of your photos on the external hard drive, make sure to keep it in a safe place, protected from physical damage and unauthorized access. It’s also recommended to have a backup of your photos on another storage device or cloud storage service.
8. What should I do if my external hard drive gets corrupted or fails?
In case your external hard drive gets corrupted or fails, you may need to seek professional assistance to recover your data or replace the drive. Regularly backing up your photos to another storage device can help prevent data loss.
9. Can I use cloud storage services instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use cloud storage services like iCloud, Google Drive, or Dropbox to store your photos. However, keep in mind that these services often have storage limitations unless you opt for a paid plan.
10. Is it recommended to keep the photos only on the external hard drive?
While keeping your photos solely on the external hard drive frees up space on your MacBook, it’s always advisable to have a backup of your important photos. External hard drives can also fail or get damaged, so having multiple copies of your photos adds an extra layer of security.
11. Can I still use Time Machine backup with my external hard drive?
Yes, you can continue using Time Machine backup with your external hard drive even after transferring your photos to it. Time Machine will back up your MacBook’s internal storage along with the external hard drive.
12. Can I password-protect my external hard drive to secure my photos?
Yes, you can password-protect your external hard drive using built-in encryption tools or third-party software. This adds an additional layer of security and prevents unauthorized access to your photos.