How to save outlook emails to hard drive 2010?

If you are an Outlook 2010 user and want to save your important emails to your hard drive for offline access or backup purposes, you are in the right place. In this article, we will discuss the step-by-step process of saving Outlook emails to your hard drive in Outlook 2010.
Step 1: Open Outlook 2010
Launch Outlook 2010 on your computer by clicking on its icon from the desktop or searching for it in the Start menu.
Step 2: Select the Emails You Want to Save
In the Outlook application window, navigate to the folder containing the emails you wish to save. Select the emails by holding down the Ctrl key and clicking on each email you want to save. If you want to save all emails within a folder, press Ctrl+A to select all the emails at once.
Step 3: Export the Selected Emails
Once you have selected the desired emails, go to the top navigation menu and click on the “File” tab. From the drop-down menu, select “Options”.
A new dialog box will open. Click on “Advanced” from the left-hand side panel, and then scroll down to the “Export” section. Click on the “Export” button.
Step 4: Choose the Export Options
In the Import and Export Wizard, choose the option labeled “Export to a file”, and then click the “Next” button.
On the next screen, select “Outlook Data File (.pst)” as the file type to export. Click on the “Next” button again.
Step 5: Select the Folder and Set the Destination Path
Now, you will see a list of folders available in Outlook. Select the folder you want to save to your hard drive. To include subfolders, enable the checkbox next to “Include subfolders”.
After selecting the folder, click on the “Next” button and specify the location in your hard drive where you want to save the Outlook Data File (.pst). You can use the “Browse” button to choose a specific location.
Step 6: Finish the Export Process
After selecting the destination path, click on the “Finish” button to start the export process. If required, you can set a password for the exported file to secure your emails.
Outlook will now start exporting the selected emails to the specified location on your hard drive. The time required for the export process will depend on the number of emails being exported.
Step 7: Access Your Saved Emails
Once the export process is complete, you can access your saved emails by navigating to the location you chose in Step 5. The Outlook Data File (.pst) will contain all the selected emails and folders.
Related FAQs:
Q1: Can I save multiple emails at once in Outlook 2010?
A1: Yes, you can select multiple emails by holding down the Ctrl key while selecting each email, or by pressing Ctrl+A to select all emails within a folder.
Q2: Can I save emails from different folders?
A2: Absolutely! During the export process, you can select emails from multiple folders and include or exclude subfolders as desired.
Q3: Is it possible to save attachments along with the emails?
A3: Yes, when you export emails using the steps mentioned above, all attachments associated with the selected emails will be saved as well.
Q4: Can I set a password to protect my exported emails?
A4: Yes, during the export process, you can choose to set a password for the exported Outlook Data File (.pst) to enhance the security of your emails.
Q5: Can I save my Outlook emails to an external hard drive?
A5: Absolutely! When selecting the destination path, you can browse and choose an external hard drive as the location to save your Outlook Data File (.pst).
Q6: Can I use this method to save emails from other versions of Outlook?
A6: While this article focuses on Outlook 2010, the steps mentioned here are similar for other versions of Outlook as well.
Q7: Will the saved emails retain their folder structure?
A7: Yes, when you export emails to a .pst file, the folder structure of your Outlook account will be preserved in the exported file.
Q8: Can I access my saved emails without Outlook installed?
A8: You can only access your saved emails if you have Outlook installed on your computer or use an email client compatible with Outlook Data Files (.pst).
Q9: Are there any file size limitations for exporting Outlook emails?
A9: Microsoft Outlook has a file size limitation of 20 GB for Outlook Data Files (.pst). If your export exceeds this limit, consider splitting the data into multiple smaller files.
Q10: Can I open the saved .pst file with other email clients?
A10: While .pst files are primarily associated with Microsoft Outlook, some third-party email clients may have the capability to import and access the data stored in .pst files.
Q11: What happens to my saved emails if I reinstall Outlook?
A11: If you uninstall and then reinstall Outlook, you can import the previously saved .pst file to restore your emails and folders.
Q12: Can I automate the process of saving Outlook emails to my hard drive?
A12: Yes, Outlook allows you to create rules and automate the process of saving specific emails or types of emails to a designated folder or storage location.