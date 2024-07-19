How to save outlook emails in external hard drive?

Microsoft Outlook is a popular email client that is widely used for personal and professional communication. Over time, our email inboxes can become cluttered with important messages, attachments, and other data. To free up space and ensure the safety of your emails, it is advisable to save them in an external hard drive. In this article, we will explore the step-by-step process of saving Outlook emails in an external hard drive.
Step 1: Prepare the External Hard Drive
The first step is to ensure that your external hard drive is ready for use. Connect the external hard drive to your computer through the appropriate USB port. Make sure that it is properly recognized by the computer and is accessible. Create a new folder on the external hard drive where you will save your Outlook emails.
Step 2: Export Emails from Outlook
To save your Outlook emails in the external hard drive, you need to export them from the Outlook software. Follow these steps:
- Open Microsoft Outlook on your computer.
- Click on the “File” tab located at the top left corner of the Outlook window.
- From the drop-down menu, select “Open & Export” and then click on “Import/Export”.
- An “Import and Export Wizard” window will appear. Choose “Export to a file” and click “Next”.
- Select “Outlook Data File (.pst)” and click “Next”.
- In the next window, choose the folder containing the emails you want to save. You can select specific folders or choose the entire mailbox. Click “Next” when done.
- Click on the “Browse” button to choose the destination where you want to save the exported Outlook data file (.pst).
- Navigate to the newly created folder on the external hard drive and select it. Click “OK”.
- Make sure the “Replace duplicates with items exported” box is checked and click “Finish”.
- Depending on the size of your mailbox and the number of emails being exported, the process may take some time.
- Once the export process is complete, you will have a copy of your Outlook emails saved in the external hard drive.
Now that you have successfully saved your Outlook emails in the external hard drive, you can safely delete them from your Outlook mailbox to free up space. However, it is always recommended to keep a backup copy of your emails.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I save specific folders instead of the entire mailbox?
Yes, during the export process, you can choose to save specific folders from your Outlook mailbox.
2. What if I have multiple email accounts linked to Outlook?
The export process applies to each email account separately. You can choose which email account’s data you want to export.
3. Can I export my Outlook emails to a different file format?
No, the default export format is Outlook Data File (.pst). If you want to save emails in a different format, you can convert the .pst file using third-party tools.
4. Can I access the saved emails on any computer?
Yes, as long as you have access to the external hard drive and a computer with Microsoft Outlook installed, you can access the saved emails.
5. How often should I save my Outlook emails?
It is a good practice to save your Outlook emails regularly, especially if the content is important or if you frequently delete emails from your mailbox.
6. Is it possible to automate the email backup process?
Yes, there are third-party tools available that can automate the email backup process and save Outlook emails directly to an external hard drive.
7. Can I save attachments separately?
Yes, when exporting your Outlook emails, you can choose to save attachments separately or include them within the exported .pst file.
8. Can I password protect the exported .pst file?
No, the export process does not provide an option to password protect the .pst file. However, you can encrypt the external hard drive itself for added security.
9. What if I accidentally delete my Outlook emails from the external hard drive?
If your emails are accidentally deleted from the external hard drive, you may be able to recover them using data recovery software. It is advisable to create backups of backups to minimize the risk of data loss.
10. How much space do I need on the external hard drive to store my Outlook emails?
The amount of space required depends on the size of your mailbox and the number of emails being exported. It is recommended to have sufficient free space on the external hard drive to accommodate your emails.
11. Can I export emails from a specific time range?
No, the export process does not provide an option to export emails from a specific time range. You can manually select the desired emails or folders before initiating the export.
12. Should I compress the exported .pst file to save space?
Compressing the .pst file may save some space, but it can also affect the performance when accessing the emails. It is advisable to have an external hard drive with sufficient storage capacity instead.