How to Save on External Hard Drive PS4?
The PlayStation 4 console has quickly become a favorite among gamers worldwide, offering stunning graphics and immersive gameplay. However, one common issue that players face is limited storage space. Games and downloadable content can quickly fill up the internal hard drive, leading to the need for additional storage solutions. One such solution is using an external hard drive for your PS4. In this article, we will guide you through the process of saving on an external hard drive for your PS4, so you can keep enjoying your games without constantly worrying about storage limitations.
1. Why should I use an external hard drive for my PS4?
Using an external hard drive for your PS4 offers many benefits, including increased storage space, improved game load times, and the ability to effortlessly transfer games to another PS4 console.
2. What type of external hard drive should I choose?
When selecting an external hard drive for your PS4, it’s crucial to ensure compatibility. The hard drive must support USB 3.0 and have a storage capacity between 250GB and 8TB.
3. How do I format an external hard drive for my PS4?
To format an external hard drive for your PS4, simply connect the drive to one of the available USB ports on your console. Then, go to the “Settings” menu, choose “Devices,” followed by “USB Storage Devices.” From there, select the connected drive and tap on “Format as Extended Storage.”
4. Can I use any external hard drive on my PS4?
No, not all external hard drives are compatible with the PS4. It’s important to choose a drive that meets the specific requirements outlined by Sony to ensure proper functionality.
5. Can I save games and apps on an external hard drive?
Absolutely! Once you’ve formatted your external hard drive, your PS4 will automatically recognize it as extended storage, allowing you to save games, apps, and other content directly to the drive.
6. How do I move games from the PS4’s internal storage to an external hard drive?
To transfer games from your PS4’s internal storage to an external hard drive, go to the “Settings” menu, select “Storage,” and then choose “System Storage.” From there, select “Applications” and choose the game you want to move. Finally, press the “Options” button on your controller and select “Move to Extended Storage.”
7. Can I play games directly from the external hard drive?
Yes, you can play games directly from the external hard drive. However, keep in mind that the game’s loading times and performance may be affected by the speed of the external hard drive.
8. Is it possible to use multiple external hard drives with my PS4?
Yes, you can use multiple external hard drives with your PS4. Simply connect them to the available USB ports on your console, and follow the formatting process mentioned earlier.
9. How do I disconnect an external hard drive from my PS4?
Before disconnecting your external hard drive, it’s crucial to ensure you do it safely. From the PS4’s main menu, go to the “Settings” menu, select “Devices,” followed by “USB Storage Devices.” Finally, select the desired external hard drive and tap on the “Stop Using This Extended Storage” option.
10. Can I use the same external hard drive for my PS4 and PC?
Yes, you can use the same external hard drive for both your PS4 and PC. However, keep in mind that you’ll need to format the drive for either exFAT or FAT32 to ensure compatibility with both systems.
11. Can I back up my game saves on an external hard drive?
Yes, you can back up your game saves on an external hard drive. By going to the “Settings” menu, selecting “Application Saved Data Management,” followed by “Saved Data in System Storage,” you can choose the games you want to backup and then select the external hard drive as the destination.
12. Will using an external hard drive void my PS4’s warranty?
No, using an external hard drive with your PS4 will not void your console’s warranty. However, it’s always recommended to use a reliable and reputable external hard drive to prevent any potential issues.
In conclusion, saving on an external hard drive for your PS4 is an excellent solution for expanding your storage space. By following the simple steps outlined in this article, you can make the most of your gaming experience without worrying about running out of storage. So, why not upgrade your storage capacity today and keep enjoying all your favorite games hassle-free!