How to save music from youtube to USB drive?

How to save music from YouTube to a USB drive?
YouTube has a vast library of music, and sometimes you may want to save your favorite tunes to a USB drive for offline listening or easy transfer between devices. While YouTube itself doesn’t offer a built-in download option, there are several simple and effective methods you can use to save music from YouTube to a USB drive. Let’s explore some of these methods:
Method 1: Using Online Conversion Websites
One effective method to save music from YouTube to a USB drive is by using online conversion websites. These websites allow you to convert YouTube videos to audio files and then download them onto your USB drive. Here’s how you can do it:
Step 1: Go to YouTube and copy the URL of the music video you want to save.
Step 2: Open an online conversion website like YTMP3 or 2conv in your web browser.
Step 3: Paste the YouTube video URL into the conversion website’s input field.
Step 4: Select the audio format you prefer, such as MP3 or WAV.
Step 5: Click on the “Convert” button to start the conversion process.
Step 6: Once the conversion is complete, click on the “Download” button to save the audio file to your computer.
Step 7: Connect your USB drive to your computer and transfer the downloaded audio file onto it.
FAQs:
1. Can I download videos directly from YouTube?
No, YouTube doesn’t provide an official option to download videos or audio files directly.
2. Are online conversion websites safe to use?
Yes, most reputable online conversion websites are safe to use, but exercise caution and avoid suspicious or untrustworthy sites.
3. Are there any limitations to using online conversion websites?
Some online conversion websites may have limitations on the number or length of videos you can convert, so be aware of those restrictions.
4. Is there any software available for downloading YouTube music?
Yes, there are numerous software options available for downloading YouTube music, such as 4K Video Downloader or YTD Video Downloader.
5. Can I use YouTube’s own offline feature to save music to a USB drive?
No, YouTube’s offline feature only allows you to download videos within the YouTube app itself, not directly to a USB drive.
6. Can I download entire playlists from YouTube?
Yes, online conversion websites like YouTubetoMP3 and Y2Mate allow you to download entire YouTube playlists as audio files.
7. Are there any browser extensions that can help me save music from YouTube to a USB drive?
Yes, browser extensions like Video DownloadHelper or YouTube Video Downloader can assist in downloading YouTube videos or audio files.
8. Can I play the saved music directly from my USB drive?
Yes, once you’ve transferred the saved music onto your USB drive, you can simply plug the drive into a compatible device and play the music directly.
9. Can I save music from YouTube to a USB drive on a mobile device?
Yes, you can use certain mobile apps like Documents by Readdle (iOS) or TubeMate (Android) to download YouTube videos or audio files and transfer them to a USB drive using an adapter.
10. Is it legal to download music from YouTube using these methods?
Downloading copyrighted music without permission may infringe upon intellectual property rights, so it’s important to ensure you have the necessary rights or licenses to do so.
11. Can I save music from YouTube to a USB drive on a Mac computer?
Yes, the methods mentioned above are applicable to Mac computers as well. Follow the same steps to save music from YouTube to a USB drive.
12. Can I use these methods to save music from platforms other than YouTube?
Some online conversion websites and software options also support converting and downloading music from other platforms like SoundCloud or Vimeo. Check their respective websites or features to confirm compatibility.