How to save live photos on external hard drive?

Live Photos are a unique feature of iOS devices that captures a few seconds of video before and after a photo is taken, providing a delightful and dynamic way to relive your memories. However, these live photos can occupy a significant amount of storage space on your iPhone or iPad. If you find yourself running out of space or simply want to keep your cherished memories organized, saving live photos on an external hard drive is a practical solution. Let’s explore how you can accomplish this.
Using a Mac
If you own a Mac, follow these steps to transfer your live photos to an external hard drive:
1. Start by connecting the external hard drive to your Mac.
2. On your Mac, open the Photos app.
3. Select the live photos you want to save on the external hard drive by holding down the Command key and clicking on each photo.
4. From the top menu, click on File and then go to Export and choose Export unmodified original For X Photos.
5. A pop-up window will appear asking for the location to save the exported files. Select your external hard drive as the destination and click Export.
6. Wait for the export to complete, and your live photos will be safely saved on the external hard drive.
Using a Windows PC
If you are using a Windows PC, the process is slightly different:
1. Connect the external hard drive to your Windows PC.
2. Plug your iPhone or iPad into the PC using a USB cable.
3. On your PC, open the File Explorer.
4. Locate and select your device from the available drives.
5. Navigate to the DCIM folder, where your live photos are stored.
6. Copy the live photos from the DCIM folder and paste them into the external hard drive’s desired location.
FAQs:
Can I view my live photos directly from the external hard drive?
No, live photos need to be imported back into the Photos app on your device to be viewed in their animated form.
What file format are live photos saved as?
Live photos are saved as .mov files on your iOS device.
Can I save live photos on any external hard drive?
Yes, you can save live photos on any external hard drive that is compatible with your computer.
How much space do live photos occupy on my device?
Live photos tend to consume more space than regular photos, as they store a few seconds of video along with the image. The exact size varies depending on the length of the video portion.
Can I save only selected live photos onto the external hard drive?
Yes, you can choose specific live photos to save on your external hard drive, giving you control over what you transfer.
Will saving live photos on an external hard drive delete them from my device?
No, saving live photos on an external hard drive is a duplicate process. The original photos will remain on your device unless you choose to delete them manually.
Is it possible to save live photos directly from my iPhone to an external hard drive?
No, to save live photos on an external hard drive, you need to transfer them to a computer first. Then, you can copy them onto the external hard drive.
Can I still edit my live photos after saving them on an external hard drive?
Yes, you can edit and modify your live photos in the Photos app on your device even after saving them on an external hard drive.
Can I access my saved live photos from any computer?
Yes, as long as the computer has compatible software and supports the format of the saved live photos, you can access and view them.
Do I need any additional software to save live photos on an external hard drive?
No, you don’t need any additional software. The Photos app on a Mac or the file management functionality on a Windows PC is sufficient for the task.
Is there a limit to the number of live photos I can save on an external hard drive?
The number of live photos you can save depends on the available storage space on your external hard drive.
Can I save live photos on multiple external hard drives simultaneously?
Yes, you can save your live photos on multiple external hard drives if you want redundant backups or if you’re organizing your photos in different locations for easier access.